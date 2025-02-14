Ed Sheeran Drops That Next Album Will Be Called 'Play' - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has seemingly confirmed his next album will be called ‘Play’.

Sheeran released a series of mathematical symbol-titled records – ‘+’, ‘x’, ‘÷’, ‘=’ and ‘-‘ – and after a fan asked if he’s going to drop another math LP, he has now suggested his next studio effort, which will follow 2023’s ‘Autumn Variations’, will be ‘Play’.

A fan commented on Memezar’s post about the Grammy winner changing his profile picture on social media, pondering: “guys what math is he gonna do next?”

Ed himself responded: “Irony is if you ask me anything maths related I would fail the question, I never finished high school.”

Before teasing: “Play coming soon though.”

It’s not the first time the ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker has hinted at ‘Play’ being his next record.

He wrote online: “See you sometime next year when we press Play again on pop, and have a good holiday season x.”

And Ed – who wraps his mammoth ‘Mathematics Tour’ in September – previously confirmed his next record is complete.

He told Variety: “It feels like I’m getting back into big pop for the first time in a long time.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran recently made history as the first international artist to perform in Bhutan.

Ed hailed it “an honour” to perform at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu in January, and praised the “incredible” fans from the South Asian country who had turned out to see him play and made him and his team feel so welcome.

He captioned a video message on Instagram: “Had the honour to be the first ever international artist to play Bhutan last night. what a gig, what a country, what a beautiful place with incredible people. lemme know if i can move there, please and thank you.

“and also thank you so much for welcoming me and my touring crew, and for every volunteer who helped put on such a historic show. hopefully see you again soon ! (sic)”

In the clip, Ed reflected on how “mad” it was to be breaking a record.

Standing by the stage set-up, he reflected: “It’s mad that this is the first international concert here. I hope that there’s many more to come.”

Sheeran was welcomed to the country by King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema.

