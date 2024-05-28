Ed Sheeran Joins The Offspring At Bottlerock - Noise11.com

Fans at the Bottlerock Festival in Napa Valley on the weekend got an Ed Sheeran bonus when Ed joined The Offspring for their 2000 hit ‘Million Miles Away.

Ed Sheeran was headlining the Sunday May 26 day of the festival on a day with Queens of the Stone Age and Norah Jones. Pearl Jam headlined on Saturday night and Stevie Nicks headlined on Friday.

‘Million Miles Away’ was the third single of the ‘Conspiracy of One’ album on 2000. This was the first time The Offspring performed the song since 2016.

The Offspring 26 May 2024, Bottlerock Festival, Napa Valley

Come Out And Play (from Smash, 1994)

All I Want (from Ixnay on the Hombre, 1997)

Want You Bad (from Conspiracy of One, 2000)

Staring at the Sun (from Americana, 1998)

In the Hall of the Mountain King (Edvard Grieg cover)

Blitzkrieg Bop (Ramones cover)

Bad Habit (from Smash, 1994)

Million Miles Away (with Ed Sheeran) (from Conspiracy of One, 2000)

Gotta Get Away (from Smash, 1994)

Pretty Fly (for a White Guy) (from Americana, 1998)

Why Don’t You Get a Job? (from Americana, 1998)

The Kids Aren’t Alright (from Americana, 1998)

You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid (from Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace, 2008)

Self Esteem (from Smash, 1994)

