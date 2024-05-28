 Ed Sheeran Joins The Offspring At Bottlerock - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Joins The Offspring At Bottlerock

by Paul Cashmere on May 28, 2024

in News

Fans at the Bottlerock Festival in Napa Valley on the weekend got an Ed Sheeran bonus when Ed joined The Offspring for their 2000 hit ‘Million Miles Away.

Ed Sheeran was headlining the Sunday May 26 day of the festival on a day with Queens of the Stone Age and Norah Jones. Pearl Jam headlined on Saturday night and Stevie Nicks headlined on Friday.

‘Million Miles Away’ was the third single of the ‘Conspiracy of One’ album on 2000. This was the first time The Offspring performed the song since 2016.

The Offspring 26 May 2024, Bottlerock Festival, Napa Valley

Come Out And Play (from Smash, 1994)
All I Want (from Ixnay on the Hombre, 1997)
Want You Bad (from Conspiracy of One, 2000)
Staring at the Sun (from Americana, 1998)
In the Hall of the Mountain King (Edvard Grieg cover)
Blitzkrieg Bop (Ramones cover)
Bad Habit (from Smash, 1994)
Million Miles Away (with Ed Sheeran) (from Conspiracy of One, 2000)
Gotta Get Away (from Smash, 1994)
Pretty Fly (for a White Guy) (from Americana, 1998)
Why Don’t You Get a Job? (from Americana, 1998)
The Kids Aren’t Alright (from Americana, 1998)
You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid (from Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace, 2008)
Self Esteem (from Smash, 1994)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Amy Shark
Amy Shark To Play NZ and Au Dates In October and November

Amy Shark has announced New Zealand and Australia dates for October and November in support of her third album ‘Sunday Sadness’.

11 hours ago
Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls
Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam

Nicki Minaj's Saturday night show in Manchester was cancelled after she was detained by police in Amsterdam earlier in the day.

1 day ago
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Loves Her South Park Pisstake

Lizzo is delighted with her portrayal as a campaigner for "body positivity" on the animated show South Park.

2 days ago
Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay and Little Simz Collaborate

Coldplay have recorded a track with Little Simz.

2 days ago
Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish photo by Daniel Sanda
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, Melbourne, 21 May 2024 #REVIEW

Samantha Fish is touring Australia for the third time. It’s a first visit for Jesse Dayton. Together who get a dynamic duo playing a mix of blues, rock and country.

6 days ago
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Sony Music Publishing Buys Past, Present and Future Songs of Kevin Parker

Sony Music Publishing Australia has acquired the works of Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

May 16, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo Sour
Olivia Rodrigo Adds More Sydney and Melbourne Shows

Olivia Rodrigo has added additional shows for Sydney and Melbourne bringing the quota to four shows each for both cities.

May 15, 2024