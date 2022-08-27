Ed Sheeran Pops Up At Reading - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at Reading festival on Saturday (27.08.22) night.

Sheeran had invited Bring Me The Horizon to join him on stage at the BRIT Awards in February for a rendition of ‘Bad Habits’, and the group returned the favour by welcoming the 31-year-old singer to join them during their co-headlining slot on the Southern leg of the dual-site festival.

Towards the end of their 15-song set, after delighting fans with tracks including ‘Can You Feel My Heart’, ‘The Best Is Yet to Come’ and ‘DiE4u’, BMTH – who shared top billing with Arctic Monkeys – introduced their special guest to the stage, and amid cheers and pyrotechnics, they once again performed ‘Bad Habits’ together.

It is currently unclear if Ed will be joining the group when they perform at sister event Leeds Festival on Sunday (28.08.22) evening.

Ed’s appearance was teased ahead of the band’s festival appearance.

A source previously said: “Bring Me’s set is shaping up to be one of the most electric of the weekend and is jam-packed with surprises.

“They have been speaking with Ed and they are hoping he is going to be able to come out.

“The plan as it stands is to bring him out in Reading. It will be an incredible moment if they can pull it off.

“Ed and Bring Me’s Brit performance was amazing and they want to emulate it again at the festival.”

Frontman Oli Sykes previously revealed the band were working on new music with Ed.

Oli told BANG Showbiz: “We’re talking about it. We’ve been emailing each other and figuring out what it could sound like and what it would be. I think Ed’s really excited about it and we are too.”

He also admitted their BRITs performance worked out better than anyone could have hoped for, and he was thrilled to discover that pop megastar Ed is a genuine fan of Bring Me The Horizon and heavy metal music in general.

He said: “It was really fun to do the cover and it worked a lot better than what we thought. You never know when people say that they’re a big fan whether it’s true. We’d heard through the grapevine that he was into us. We thought, ‘Is he just saying that?’ But when we met him we could feel that his enthusiasm was real.”

