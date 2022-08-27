 Ed Sheeran Pops Up At Reading - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Pops Up At Reading

by Music-News.com on August 28, 2022

in News

Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at Reading festival on Saturday (27.08.22) night.

Sheeran had invited Bring Me The Horizon to join him on stage at the BRIT Awards in February for a rendition of ‘Bad Habits’, and the group returned the favour by welcoming the 31-year-old singer to join them during their co-headlining slot on the Southern leg of the dual-site festival.

Towards the end of their 15-song set, after delighting fans with tracks including ‘Can You Feel My Heart’, ‘The Best Is Yet to Come’ and ‘DiE4u’, BMTH – who shared top billing with Arctic Monkeys – introduced their special guest to the stage, and amid cheers and pyrotechnics, they once again performed ‘Bad Habits’ together.

It is currently unclear if Ed will be joining the group when they perform at sister event Leeds Festival on Sunday (28.08.22) evening.

Ed’s appearance was teased ahead of the band’s festival appearance.

A source previously said: “Bring Me’s set is shaping up to be one of the most electric of the weekend and is jam-packed with surprises.

“They have been speaking with Ed and they are hoping he is going to be able to come out.

“The plan as it stands is to bring him out in Reading. It will be an incredible moment if they can pull it off.

“Ed and Bring Me’s Brit performance was amazing and they want to emulate it again at the festival.”

Frontman Oli Sykes previously revealed the band were working on new music with Ed.

Oli told BANG Showbiz: “We’re talking about it. We’ve been emailing each other and figuring out what it could sound like and what it would be. I think Ed’s really excited about it and we are too.”

He also admitted their BRITs performance worked out better than anyone could have hoped for, and he was thrilled to discover that pop megastar Ed is a genuine fan of Bring Me The Horizon and heavy metal music in general.

He said: “It was really fun to do the cover and it worked a lot better than what we thought. You never know when people say that they’re a big fan whether it’s true. We’d heard through the grapevine that he was into us. We thought, ‘Is he just saying that?’ But when we met him we could feel that his enthusiasm was real.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Have Sold 1.4 Million Tickets for 2023 Tour

The day after completing the 2022 European leg of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Glasgow, Coldplay have seen astonishing demand for their newly-announced 2023 dates, which went on general sale this morning.

3 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Netflix Is Producing A Robbie Williams Documentary

Netflix is in production on a documentary series about British pop superstar, Robbie Williams.

4 days ago
Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys To Release New Album ‘The Car’

Arctic Monkeys have announced their new album 'The Car'.

4 days ago
The Butterfly Effect 2022
The Butterfly Effect To Follow-up New Album With More New Music

The Butterfly Effect will release ‘IV’, their first album in 14 years on 2 September, but fans won’t have to wait long for even more new music after that.

5 days ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg Has A Kids TV Show ‘Doggyland’ Coming

Snoop Dogg has launched an animated children's series titled Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes.

5 days ago
Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014
Mick Jagger Gets His Rocks Off At A Coldplay Gig In London

Mick Jagger was dancing in the streets (well, at least the aisles) at the Coldplay concert in London this week.

6 days ago
Sister2Sister
Christine and Sharon Muscat Reactivate Sister2Sister

Sister’s Christine and Sharon Muscat have reactivated Sister2Sister.

August 22, 2022