Ed Sheeran Releases Tribute To Jamal Edwards - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has dropped a moving freestyle in tribute to the late Jamal Edwards, which is now live on SBTV.
Filmed overnight at an empty Stamford Bridge, with Jamal’s name spelled out in the stands behind him – home of Chelsea FC, of whom Jamal was a lifelong fan – Ed’s 64-bar freestyle is fuelled by raw emotion, as Ed details the deep grief he’s experienced since losing his best friend last year.
Ed’s friendship with Jamal spanned over a decade, with Ed first linking-up with Edwards’ YouTube channel, SBTV, in 2010 for a performance of his track ‘You Need Me, I Don’t Need You’.
