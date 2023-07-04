Ed Sheeran Surprises Young Musicians At Recital in Boston - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran surprised young musicians in Boston by stopping by during their recital over the weekend.

Ed Sheeran surprised members of the Boston Music Project Youth Group on Saturday when he showed up at the Tobin Community Center to perform with them.

“Morning off in Boston so went to surprise this kids music group, was so fun,” Ed wrote beside a video of his unexpected visit on Instagram. “Onto the second stadium show now see ya later x.”

The footage showed the British star singing his song The Hills of Aberfeldy a capella before collaborating with the young musicians on a rendition of his track Eyes Closed. He also posed for group photos and selfies with them and signed some instruments.

“I played with Ed Sheeran, that was really cool. I had a lot of fun. And he gave me a really cool guitar and he signed it,” one youngster said, as he held up his autographed instrument.

On the stage, Ed told his collaborators, “You guys are fantastic. Thanks for letting me play with you.”

Speaking directly to the camera, he added, “That was so much fun. I love playing with kids who are just getting inspired by music for the first time, it’s great. Off to the second Gillette show, and I’ll see you there.”

Ed Sheeran performed at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Friday and Saturday as part of his Mathematics Tour.

