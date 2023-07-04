 Ed Sheeran Surprises Young Musicians At Recital in Boston - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Surprises Young Musicians At Recital in Boston

by Music-News.com on July 4, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Ed Sheeran surprised young musicians in Boston by stopping by during their recital over the weekend.

Ed Sheeran surprised members of the Boston Music Project Youth Group on Saturday when he showed up at the Tobin Community Center to perform with them.

“Morning off in Boston so went to surprise this kids music group, was so fun,” Ed wrote beside a video of his unexpected visit on Instagram. “Onto the second stadium show now see ya later x.”

The footage showed the British star singing his song The Hills of Aberfeldy a capella before collaborating with the young musicians on a rendition of his track Eyes Closed. He also posed for group photos and selfies with them and signed some instruments.

“I played with Ed Sheeran, that was really cool. I had a lot of fun. And he gave me a really cool guitar and he signed it,” one youngster said, as he held up his autographed instrument.

On the stage, Ed told his collaborators, “You guys are fantastic. Thanks for letting me play with you.”

Speaking directly to the camera, he added, “That was so much fun. I love playing with kids who are just getting inspired by music for the first time, it’s great. Off to the second Gillette show, and I’ll see you there.”

Ed Sheeran performed at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Friday and Saturday as part of his Mathematics Tour.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ne Obliviscaris
Ne Obliviscaris Announce First Dates Since 2019

Melbourne’s Ne Obliviscaris will be back on tour in Australia in September for their first hometown shows since 2019.

1 day ago
Travis Scott Astroworld
Travis Scott Will Not Face Charges Over Astroworld Tragedy

Rapper Travis Scott has been cleared of all charges related to the 2021 Astroworld concert tragedy that took the lives of 10 people and injured countless others.

4 days ago
Palace of the King Children of the Evolution
Palace of the King Break Out The Guitars For Children of the Evolution

Palace of the King have come armed with a wall of guitars for their new song ‘Children of the Evolution’.

4 days ago
Post Malone Hollywoods Bleeding
Post Malone To Return To Australia For Second Tour of 2023

Post Malone is heading back to Australia for a second time in 2023. Post Malone opened for Red Hot Chili Peppers in February.

4 days ago
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Pulls Out Of Australian Dates

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled all of his upcoming Australian dates including Splendour In The Grass after being unable to finish his Glastonbury set last weekend.

7 days ago
Rick Astley photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Astley Performs A Complete Setlist of Smiths At Glastonbury

Rick Astley performed an entire set of Smiths covers with The Blossoms at Glastonbury on the weekend and quite frankly … it was very good.

June 27, 2023
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Plays Glastonbury And Gives Us A Preview Of What To Expect In Australia

Lizzo performed at Glastonbury over the weekend giving fans for her next month of shows a preview of what to expect.

June 25, 2023