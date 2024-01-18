Ed Sheeran To "Commute" Between UK and Asia for Tour - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran will fly home every week between shows on the Asian leg of his tour.

Sheeran is set to hit the road on a three month run of Japan before taking his live show to Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines, and he’s decided to make regular trips back to the UK to be with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their two daughters.

Calum Scott – who will be supporting the singer songwriter on the Mathematics tour – told the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column: “He’s coming and going back home from Asia to be able to see his kids every week.

“He’s a really family and friends-driven kind of artist. That’s unreal jet lag though. I don’t know how he’ll cope with it – a lot of meltonin!”

The stint on the road – which will run until the end of March – has made Calum reflected on his own family life, and his goal of meeting his future partner.

He admitted: “Travelling around the world I have more chance of meeting my life-long partner than I have sitting in my front room on my sofa in my parts watching ‘Friends’ reruns.

“I want to be a dad. It would be nice to share that family adventure with someone significant.”

Being on the road so much has provided the inspiration behind Calum’s upcoming new single ‘Lighthouse’ – which will be released on Friday (19.01.24) – as he struggled with being away from home.

He added: “It was written at a time where I was really missing people.

“Being a home bird from Yorkshire, being away a lot, does really affect me and naturally it does come out in my writing.”

