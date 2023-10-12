Ed Sheeran To Headline Rock In Rio in Lisbon - Noise11.com

Rock in Rio Lisbon is gearing up for an extraordinary 20th anniversary celebration in June 2024, and today reveals the first headliner, Ed Sheeran.

Europe’s home to the world’s most colossal and iconic music festivals, Rock In Rio has shaped the global festival landscape for four decades, and returns to Lisbon for a double weekender between 15-16 & 22-23 June 2024. This historic edition will also mark a new chapter for Rock in Rio Lisbon as it takes place in a new, state-of-the-art venue in the stunning Parque Tejo Lisboa, promising an even more immersive and memorable experience for attendees.

It’s been 20 years since the first edition of Rock in Rio Lisboa. Two decades of stories and memories, seeing 3 million visitors over 9 editions to the City of Rock. In 2024, the festival, which made its debut in Lisbon in 2004, is back for a special edition, with great new features including a new location and the first confirmed headliner today.

Renowned for hosting only the biggest entertainment names in any generation, to headline Rock In Rio is among the highest accolades for any major live act. Few can match the global status of a show on this extraordinary scale, and firmly in this exclusive club is the untouchable English singer-songer Ed Sheeran. Ten years after his debut on the Main Stage in Portugal, Ed is back at Rock in Rio Lisbon as the headliner on 16th June 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

