Ed Sheeran’s Hunters & Collectors Cover Leads Mushroom 50 Years Of Making Noise - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on November 25, 2023

in News

Mushroom’s ‘50 Years of Making Noise’ album opens with Ed Sheeran’s cover of the Hunters & Collectors classic ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’.

Ed covered the classic one his most recent Australian tour. Mushroom’s Matt Gudinski says, “What a remarkable collective of artists to reimagine some of the greatest Mushroom songs throughout our 50 years. To complete the series with the release of Ed Sheeran singing one of Australia’s greatest songs ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’ is a reflection of the relationships we hold with artists all over the world. A truly special moment for a special song.”

The year of Mushroom celebrations will culminate with the Mushroom 50 Live concert at Rod Laver Arena, Sunday 26 November. Final tickets are available here. The concert will also be broadcast live on Channel 7.

Various artists – Mushroom: 50 Years Of Making Noise (Reimagined)
Out now via Mushroom Group
Listen/watch here

Tracklisting:
1. Ed Sheeran – Throw Your Arms Around Me
2. Amy Shark – Can’t Get You Out Of My Head
3. Jimmy Barnes – Black and Blue
4. Vance Joy – Rock It
5. The Temper Trap – Under The Milky Way
6. Mia Wray – Delete
7. Magic Dirt – (I’m) Stranded
8. Alex Lahey – Ego Is Not A Dirty Word
9. Vika & Linda – Heading In The Right Direction
10. The Rubens – One Step Ahead
11. Mark Seymour – Even When I’m Sleeping
12. Budjerah & WILSN – Better Be Home Soon
13. Dan Sultan – Took The Children Away
14. Gordi – Covered In Chrome
15. Paul Kelly – Alone With You
16. Bliss n Eso – Hoops
17. Missy Higgins – Wide Open Road
18. FIDLAR – Get Free

