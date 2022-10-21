 Ella Hooper Has More New Music With ‘Words Like These’ - Noise11.com
Ella Hooper Has More New Music With 'Words Like These'

by Paul Cashmere on October 21, 2022

in News

Ella Hooper has new music with ‘Words Like These’ as her album ‘Small Town Temple’ gets set for an early 2023 release.

Ella made the video with director Mickey Manson in Melbourne’s Botanic Gardens and in Castlemaine.

Ella says, “Words Like These celebrates but also pokes fun at my lifelong obsession with language, poetry and communication, the world of words. A high-level communicator by day, sometimes in love and woo-ing is where the writer gets stuck, mixed messages, misunderstandings, promises are made and broken!”

‘Small Town Temple’ will be released 20 January 2023 and it features some special guests. Ella mother Helen and father Jeremy have been recruited for muso duties.

Also look for Ella in your town. Her tour dates are:

October
Thu 20 – Stirling Arms Hotel – WA
Fri 21 – Charles Hotel – WA
Fri 28 – Westwood Hotel, Footscray – VIC
Mon 31 (CUP EVE) Northcote Social Club, Melbourne – VIC

November
Fri 4 – Railway Hotel, Bannockburn – VIC
Sat 5 – Palais, Hepburn Springs – VIC
Fri 11 – Trinity Sessions (Adelaide) – SA
Sat 12 – Trinity Sessions (Adelaide) – SA
Thu Nov 17 – Sol Bar, Maroochydore – QLD
Fri Nov 18 – The Zoo, Brisbane – QLD
Sat Nov 19 – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast – QLD
Sun Nov 20 – Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads – QLD
Fri Nov 25 – Marys Underground, Sydney – NSW
Sat Nov 26 – Centro, Wollongong – NSW

