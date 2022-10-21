Ella Hooper Has More New Music With ‘Words Like These’ - Noise11.com

Ella Hooper has new music with ‘Words Like These’ as her album ‘Small Town Temple’ gets set for an early 2023 release.

Ella made the video with director Mickey Manson in Melbourne’s Botanic Gardens and in Castlemaine.

Ella says, “Words Like These celebrates but also pokes fun at my lifelong obsession with language, poetry and communication, the world of words. A high-level communicator by day, sometimes in love and woo-ing is where the writer gets stuck, mixed messages, misunderstandings, promises are made and broken!”

‘Small Town Temple’ will be released 20 January 2023 and it features some special guests. Ella mother Helen and father Jeremy have been recruited for muso duties.

Also look for Ella in your town. Her tour dates are:

October

Thu 20 – Stirling Arms Hotel – WA

Fri 21 – Charles Hotel – WA

Fri 28 – Westwood Hotel, Footscray – VIC

Mon 31 (CUP EVE) Northcote Social Club, Melbourne – VIC

November

Fri 4 – Railway Hotel, Bannockburn – VIC

Sat 5 – Palais, Hepburn Springs – VIC

Fri 11 – Trinity Sessions (Adelaide) – SA

Sat 12 – Trinity Sessions (Adelaide) – SA

Thu Nov 17 – Sol Bar, Maroochydore – QLD

Fri Nov 18 – The Zoo, Brisbane – QLD

Sat Nov 19 – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast – QLD

Sun Nov 20 – Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads – QLD

Fri Nov 25 – Marys Underground, Sydney – NSW

Sat Nov 26 – Centro, Wollongong – NSW

