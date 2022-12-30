Ella Hooper Heads Home To Violet Town - Noise11.com

Ella Hooper has been spending the break at home in central Victoria where she has recorded a stripped back acoustic version of ‘Love In The Time of Cowardice’.

The song is a preview of a track from Ella’s upcoming album ‘Small Town Temple’, due 2o January 2023.

Ella says the song is, “a simple acoustic version, recorded by long-time collaborator WILK up on Wilson’s Hill, Violet Town, Victoria. This granite boulder was a welcome half way stopping point on a walk I did weekly, sometimes daily with my dear friend JoJo Smith during covid lockdown in the country. She would give me a driving lesson (I’m still on my L’s) and we’d drive just out of town to The Hill, then walk up it.. Say hi to the cows, try and control the dog (Chickie) talk about life, death, love and how weird (and yes sometimes wonderful) our lives in music have been, and walk back down. It’s JoJo and my mum’s backing vocals you hear on the studio version of this song

Ella Hooper will perform her Small Town Temple tour dates starting 28 January.

CATCH ELLA HOOPER LIVE ON THE SMALL TOWN TEMPLE ALBUM TOUR

Sat Jan 28 Wonderland Spiegeltent, Barwon Heads

Thu Feb 2 Lizottes, Newcastle

Fri Feb 3 Lansdowne, Sydney

Sat Feb 4 Brass Monkey, Cronulla

Sat Feb 11 Bundy Hall, Bundalaguah – SOLD OUT

Sun Feb 12 Archies Creek Hotel, Archies Creek

Thu Feb 16 Brunswick Heads Picture House, Brunswick Heads

Fri Feb 17 Woolly Mammoth, Brisbane

Sun Feb 19 Malthouse Outdoor Stage, Melbourne

Fri Feb 24 Adelaide Fringe Festival

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

