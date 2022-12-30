Ella Hooper Heads Home To Violet Town - Noise11.com

Ella Hooper has been spending the break at home in central Victoria where she has recorded a stripped back acoustic version of ‘Love In The Time of Cowardice’.
The song is a preview of a track from Ella’s upcoming album ‘Small Town Temple’, due 2o January 2023.
Ella says the song is, “a simple acoustic version, recorded by long-time collaborator WILK up on Wilson’s Hill, Violet Town, Victoria. This granite boulder was a welcome half way stopping point on a walk I did weekly, sometimes daily with my dear friend JoJo Smith during covid lockdown in the country. She would give me a driving lesson (I’m still on my L’s) and we’d drive just out of town to The Hill, then walk up it.. Say hi to the cows, try and control the dog (Chickie) talk about life, death, love and how weird (and yes sometimes wonderful) our lives in music have been, and walk back down. It’s JoJo and my mum’s backing vocals you hear on the studio version of this song
Ella Hooper will perform her Small Town Temple tour dates starting 28 January.
CATCH ELLA HOOPER LIVE ON THE SMALL TOWN TEMPLE ALBUM TOUR
Sat Jan 28 Wonderland Spiegeltent, Barwon Heads
Thu Feb 2 Lizottes, Newcastle
Fri Feb 3 Lansdowne, Sydney
Sat Feb 4 Brass Monkey, Cronulla
Sat Feb 11 Bundy Hall, Bundalaguah – SOLD OUT
Sun Feb 12 Archies Creek Hotel, Archies Creek
Thu Feb 16 Brunswick Heads Picture House, Brunswick Heads
Fri Feb 17 Woolly Mammoth, Brisbane
Sun Feb 19 Malthouse Outdoor Stage, Melbourne
Fri Feb 24 Adelaide Fringe Festival
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook