Elly-May Barnes Delivers Stunning Cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ - Noise11.com

Elly-May Barnes has released a beautiful and haunting take on Radiohead’s 1992 classic ‘Creep’.

The song is incredibly potent in context of Elly-May’s spotlight on ABC’s ‘Australian Story’ airing tonight (20 November, 8:00pm AEDT). Elly-May was born 14 weeks premature and given a 50/50 chance of survival. At age three, Elly-May was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. She is now an advocate for people with disabilities and has maintained her own musical career.

The song lyrics ‘I’m a creep, I’m a weirdo, What the hell am I doing here, I don’t belong here’ take on a personal nuance for Elly-May as she shares her remarkable story.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

