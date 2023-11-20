 Elly-May Barnes Delivers Stunning Cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ - Noise11.com

Elly-May Barnes photo by Elly-May's Facebook page

Elly-May Barnes Delivers Stunning Cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’

by Paul Cashmere on November 20, 2023

in News

Elly-May Barnes has released a beautiful and haunting take on Radiohead’s 1992 classic ‘Creep’.

The song is incredibly potent in context of Elly-May’s spotlight on ABC’s ‘Australian Story’ airing tonight (20 November, 8:00pm AEDT). Elly-May was born 14 weeks premature and given a 50/50 chance of survival. At age three, Elly-May was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. She is now an advocate for people with disabilities and has maintained her own musical career.

The song lyrics ‘I’m a creep, I’m a weirdo, What the hell am I doing here, I don’t belong here’ take on a personal nuance for Elly-May as she shares her remarkable story.

