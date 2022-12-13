Elon Musk Booed At Dave Chappelle Gig - Noise11.com

Elon Musk was left shocked after he received a 10 minute boo-down at Dave Chappelle.

Chappelle was performing at Chase Center San Francisco when he introduced “the richest man in the world” who clearly expected thunderous applause. Instead he received 10 minutes of negative reaction. “Cheers and boos, I see,” said Chappelle. Musk tried to speak but was drowned out by the crowd.

Musk’s popularity has dived in recent months following his acquisition of Twitter and his actions since, allowing disgraced racist politicians and justifying their position as “free speech” while at the same time removing others who freely speak about him.

Musk’s outspoken and misguided comments has been a disaster for his jewel in the crown, Tesla, which has seen its shareprice and market cap half since September. “Tesla is the new red MAGA hat,” someone posted to Musk’s own Twitter.

“It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” Chappelle said as the booing started.

Turns out Twitter can, in fact, be real life. https://t.co/FFpups1yEy pic.twitter.com/41jcZgdDR4 — Steven Goffman (@SteveGoffman) December 12, 2022

Musk hardly learned by the audience reaction tweeting, ““It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists”.

Dave Chappelle will visit Australia in 2023 for Live Nation.

Dates are:

2 February, Perth, RAC Arena

5 February, Sydney, QUDOS Arena

8 February, Wollongong, Entertainment Centre

11 February, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

15 February, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

