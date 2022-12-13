 Elon Musk Booed At Dave Chappelle Gig - Noise11.com
Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle photo from Live Nation

Elon Musk Booed At Dave Chappelle Gig

by Paul Cashmere on December 13, 2022

in News

Elon Musk was left shocked after he received a 10 minute boo-down at Dave Chappelle.

Chappelle was performing at Chase Center San Francisco when he introduced “the richest man in the world” who clearly expected thunderous applause. Instead he received 10 minutes of negative reaction. “Cheers and boos, I see,” said Chappelle. Musk tried to speak but was drowned out by the crowd.

Musk’s popularity has dived in recent months following his acquisition of Twitter and his actions since, allowing disgraced racist politicians and justifying their position as “free speech” while at the same time removing others who freely speak about him.

Musk’s outspoken and misguided comments has been a disaster for his jewel in the crown, Tesla, which has seen its shareprice and market cap half since September. “Tesla is the new red MAGA hat,” someone posted to Musk’s own Twitter.

“It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” Chappelle said as the booing started.

Musk hardly learned by the audience reaction tweeting, ““It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists”.

Dave Chappelle will visit Australia in 2023 for Live Nation.

Dates are:

2 February, Perth, RAC Arena
5 February, Sydney, QUDOS Arena
8 February, Wollongong, Entertainment Centre
11 February, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
15 February, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Kirstie Alley in Cheers
Cheers Star Kirstie Alley Dies At Age 71

Kirstie Alley, star of the sitcoms Cheers, Veronica’s Closet and Kirstie, has died after a battle with cancer at age 71.

December 6, 2022
Weird Al Yankovich, music news, noise11.com
Weird Al To Tour Australia in 2023

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is coming back to Australia in 2023 for the The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.

November 28, 2022
Metallica by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica and Men At Work Morph Into Mentallica

Master mixer Bill McClintock has done it again, morphing Men At Work’s ‘Down Under’ with Metallica’s ‘One’ and a bit of Judas Priest ‘Painkiller’ thrown in.

November 16, 2022
Monty Python And Now For Something Completely Different
Monty Python’s ‘And Now For Something Completely Different’ Turns 50

The first Monty Python and the Flying Circus album ‘And Now For Something Completely Different’ was released 50 years ago on 22 August 1972.

August 23, 2022
Beavis and Butthead
Beavis and Butthead Are Back On Your TV

Beavis and Butthead are back as of today on your TV.

August 4, 2022
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg Is Working On A Comedy

Snoop Dogg is set to star in upcoming youth football comedy movie The Underdoggs, based on an idea he came up with.

August 4, 2022
Bernard Cribbins Right Said Fred
Bernard Cribbens ‘Right Said Fred’ Dies Aged 93

Bernard Cribbens, best known for the 60s novelty song ‘Right Said Fred’, has died at the age of 93.

July 29, 2022