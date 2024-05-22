 Elton John Has A New Album Set For Release - Noise11.com
Elton John Has A New Album Set For Release

by Music-News.com on May 23, 2024

Sir Elton John’s new album is just a few weeks away from being released.

Elton was reported in February to be working on a “top secret” record, months after his final ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour came to an end, and now his friend and collaborator Bernie Taupin has revealed the ‘Tiny Dancer’ hitmaker’s 32nd studio LP is “done”.

Speaking at ‘The Other Songs Live’ in London earlier this week, The Sun newspaper reports he said: “Elton and I have an album coming out very soon, but I daren’t say anything about it because I’m under strict orders to keep schtum.

“It’s all done and recorded.”

Bernie teased that the album will “surprise” and “excite” people.

He added: “I think it’s quite brilliant and quite contemporary and it will certainly surprise a lot of people and excite a lot of people and hopefully be successful.”

When rumours of the record first circulated, it was reported Elton was hoping to release the album this year.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column at the time: “It’s all been very top secret but Elton is back in the studio working on a new album.

“Time frames are always movable, but the fourth quarter has been pencilled in terms of a release date.

“He adores music and that will never change but the desire to be as busy as he was has waned.”

The insider added that Elton – who has Zachary, 13, and 11-year-old Elijah with husband David Furnish – will still continue with his other ventures but just wants to spend more time with his family after such a mammoth world tour.

The source added: “Elton will still have a Rocket Hour radio show on Apple Music and his finger is very much still on the pulse; he just wants to slow down a bit and spend the time with his family, but the new album is coming.”

Elton John has released a total of 31 studio albums since beginning his career in the late 1960s and his latest record came in the form of ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ in 2021, on which he collaborated with Miley Cyrus, Stevie Wonder, Nicki Minaj and Brandi Carlile.

That same year, he duetted with Dua Lipa on ‘Cold Heart’ and wrapped up the year by joining Ed Sheeran for the festive track ‘Merry Christmas’ before collaborating with Britney Spears on ‘Hold Me Closer’ in 2022.

