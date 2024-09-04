Elton John Has Limited Sight Left After Infection - Noise11.com

Elton John has revealed he was left with limited sight after battling a severe eye infection.

Sir Elton, who retired from touring last year, sounds upbeat despite his illness and has explained he intends to attend upcoming work commitments.

Sharing his news via Instagram on Tuesday, Elton revealed, “Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

He continued, “I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.”

And he signed off the message by writing, “with love and gratitude.”

Variety reports that, despite this setback, the star plans to attend the premiere of his documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6.

The documentary, which will be available on Disney+ in December, offers an intimate look at Elton’s life and career, including his farewell show at Dodger Stadium.

An eye infection is not the only ailment Elton has battled recently as earlier this year the star revealed he was recovering from knee replacement surgery.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

