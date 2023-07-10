Elton John Posts Letter To Fans At End of His Farewell Tour - Noise11.com

Elton John has posted a letter to fans after completing his final show for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

While the Farewell tour has come to an end, Elton’s performances have not. He always said he will continue to perform live at one-off shows or residencies. He just won’t go city to city or country to country.

Note the wording of his letter to fans “Following the final show of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour”.

Following the final show of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, I want to thank you for your unwavering love and support throughout the last five years, and indeed 50 years, of my touring life. I want to take a moment to extend my appreciation for every show you’ve attended, song you’ve sung and feather boa and sparkling outfit you’ve worn. Your loyalty as the core of my fanbase has made a profound impact on my life and career and I am eternally grateful for your love and support.

While this tour may mark the closing of one chapter, it signals the beginning of a new one. I want to let you know that there is lots to come so stay tuned for new surprises along the way. And as always, you, my Rocket Club family, will be the first to know. Your commitment has been remarkable, and I am excited to embark on this next adventure with all of you by my side. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being the best fans anyone could ask for. Together, we’ve created a legacy that will be talked about for generations. So let’s bid adieu to this tour with a standing ovation and a promise to meet again soon, ready to embark on the next fabulous chapter. You will be in my heart and soul forever, Love Elton x

FYI Elton is younger than Eagles members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit. He is younger than Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. He is younger than Pete Townshend and Roger Daltry of The Who. He is younger than Rod Stewart. He is only two years older than Bruce Springsteen. He’s got a few years left in him yet.

Elton completed his tour in Stockholm, Sweden with the standard setlist across most of the world tour.

Elton John setlist from Stockholm, 8 July, 2023

Bennie and the Jets (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Philadelphia Freedom (single, 1975)

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues (from Too Low For Zero, 1983)

Border Song (from Elton John, Elton John, 1970)

Tiny Dancer (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)

Have Mercy on the Criminal (from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973)

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time) (from Honky Chateau, 1972)

Take Me to the Pilot (from Elton John, Elton John, 1970)

Someone Saved My Life Tonight (from Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, 1975)

Levon (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)

Candle in the Wind (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Burn Down the Mission (from Tumbleweed Connection, 1971)

Sad Songs (Say So Much) (from Breaking Hearts, 1984)

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word (from Blue Moves, 1976)

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (from Caribou, 1974)

The Bitch Is Back (from Caribou, 1974)

I’m Still Standing (from Too Low For Zero, 1983)

Crocodile Rock (from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973)

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Encore:

Cold Heart (from The Lockdown Session, 2021)

Your Song (from Elton John, Elton John, 1970)

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

