Elvis: A Musical Revolution Australian Cast Revealed - Noise11.com

Theatre and Television actor Rob Mallett has been chosen to play Elvis Presley in the upcoming Australian production ‘Elvis: A Musical Revolution’.

Rob is know for his roles in Disney’s Aladdin, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Singin’ In The Rain, Les Misérables, and Australian television programs Home & Away and House Husbands.

“I have been influenced by people who have been influenced by Elvis and I didn’t even know it, he is so deeply ingrained in the fabric of our culture. It is an absolute honour to have the opportunity to play him,” says Rob.

Performing the role of Elvis Presley’s mother Gladys is Noni McCallum (Come From Away, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Muriel’s Wedding), with Ian Stenlake (Sea Patrol, Stingers, Mamma Mia) playing Elvis’ manager Colonel Parker. Annie Chiswell (Friends! The Musical Parody, Mamma Mia) performs the role of Priscilla Presley and Kirby Burgess is set to play Hollywood actress Ann-Margaret.

Four triple-threat boys aged between 10-12 years old will share the role of Young Elvis, Oliver Bosward, Rhys James Hankey, Finn Walsham and Tommy Kent.

Sienna Embrey (Hairspray) performs the role of Elvis’ close friend and one time girlfriend Dixie, with Matt Heyward (The Phantom of the Opera, My Fair Lady) playing Vernon Presley, Elvis’ father. Ben Hall (Devil’s Playground, Love Child, Neighbours) will play Memphis record producer Sam Phillips.

Rounding out the cast is Aidan O Cleirigh as Scotty Moore; Hanlon Innocent as Bill Black; Connor Morel as DJ Fontana; Zuleika Khan as Betty & Others; Jo-Anne Jackson as Sister Rosetta Tharpe & Others; Charly Williams as Jackie Brenston & Others; and Joti Gore as Roy Brown & Others.

The ensemble will feature Jarryd Byrne, Nic Collins, Lauren Jimmieson, Callum Marshall, William Motunuu, James MacAlpine, Moniquewa Williams, Nicole Vella, and David Cuny as alternate Elvis for select performances.

David Abbinanti and Sean Cercone wrote the book for the musical. They worked together on ‘Saturday Night Fever: The Musical’ and ‘Ghost: The Musical’.

“We are honoured to be tackling one of the world’s greatest icons through a Broadway musical. Elvis’ life is such fervent ground for this medium from his epic concerts to his unprecedented meteoric rise to fame. There was no roadmap, no guide, and no limit on what could be created. His journey, from dirt-poor shotgun shack Tupelo Mississippi to a singular name, Elvis has fascinated generations and we’re excited to have him tell it in his own way,” David and Sean said in a joint statement.

The Australian premiere will open at Sydney’s State Theatre, from 5 August, and then move to Melbourne’s Athenaeum Theatre from 6 October.

elvisamusicalrevolution.com.au

