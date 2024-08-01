 Eminem Faces Off With Slim Shady - Noise11.com
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean

Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean

Eminem Faces Off With Slim Shady

by Music-News.com on August 1, 2024

in News

Eminem has officially bid farewell to his Slim Shady alter-ego.

On Tuesday, editors at Complex magazine published an 11-minute clip titled Slim Shady vs. Marshall Mathers: The Face-Off to accompany a cover story for the July 2024 issue.

The surreal video shows Eminem – real name Marshall Mathers – speaking to a younger version of his Slim Shady persona made using artificial intelligence (AI).

After Slim claims no one wants to hear his “lyrical miracles”, Eminem responds, “So you think it’s entertaining to just be a dickhead and piss people off?

“Look, man. I’ve grown up, bro. My fanbase has grown up. The world’s changed. Fucking people are way more sensitive now,” he continues. “Every other week on TikTok, Gen-Z discovers you on Monday and cancels me on Tuesday.”

In addition, Eminem claims Slim was the “reason I had to self-medicate” and “why I almost lost my fucking career, my family, my life”.

“Life’s been great since you’ve been gone,” Eminem declares, seemingly referring to being sober since 2008.

Elsewhere, Eminem and Slim argue over which persona is more important to fans.

“You’re not fucking Taylor Swift. You had one ‘era’ that mattered. Mine. Everything people think of when they think of Eminem is fucking yours truly,” Slim quips.

And Eminem also calls out his alter-ego over his “obsession” with actor Christopher Reeve.

Reeve, who was paralysed following a horse-riding accident in 1995, died in 2004 at the age of 52.

“Christopher Reeves was Superman!” Slim asserts, mispronouncing the actor’s surname. “What are you talking about? I’m trying to pay homage. It’s funny, ’cause he was fucking Superman and he fell off a horse.”

“How is that funny, bro? It’s not funny,” Eminem responds. “The guy fucking fell off a horse, yeah, he’s dead. He’s been dead for 20 fucking years man, leave him alone. Whatever. You know it’s not Reeves, right? There’s no S. It’s just Reeve.”

“Then why is there an S on his chest?” asks Slim, to which Eminem replies, “I don’t know, fucking pronouns, bro. I don’t know.”

Eminem released his twelfth studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), earlier this month.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Apologises For Criticising Britney Spears

Ozzy Osbourne has apologised to Britney Spears for mocking her dance style.

1 day ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Previews New Music For Fans Outside Her Paris Hotel

Lady Gaga gave fans a sneak peek of her new music outside of her hotel in Paris, France on Sunday night.

2 days ago
Boyzlife
Keith Duffy of Boyzone and Brian McFadden of Westlife Morph Into Boyzlife

Keith Duffy of Boyzone and Westlife’s Brian McFadden will bring their Boyzlife tour to Australia in 2025.

2 days ago
Jesse Malin
Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Jesse Malin’s ‘Black Haired Girl’ For Malin Tribute Album

Billie Joe Armstrong has recorded a cover of Jesse Malin’s ‘Black Haired Girl’ with Jesse Malin for the Jesse Malin benefit album ‘Silver Patron Saints’.

7 days ago
Eminem Houdini
Eminem Receives BRIT Billion Award

Eminem is the latest artist to receive the BRIT Billion Award.

July 25, 2024
Alien Ant Farm
Alien Ant Farm and CKY Announce Australian Tour For 2025

Alien Ant Farm will return to Australia in 2025 for the first time since the first and last time in 2002.

July 24, 2024
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Gives Permission For Kamala Harris To Use Her Song ‘Freedom’

Beyoncé has reportedly granted U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris permission to use her song Freedom during her presidential campaign.

July 24, 2024