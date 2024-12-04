Eminem's Mother Debbie Nelson Dies At Age 69 - Noise11.com

Eminem’s mother Debbie Nelson has died at the age of 69.

A representative for Eminem confirmed to People that Nelson died on Monday 2 December in St. Joseph, Missouri following a battle with advanced lung cancer. Sources for TMZ broke the news on Tuesday.

It was first reported that Nelson was battling lung cancer in September, but neither she nor Eminem confirmed the news.

Eminem had a notoriously turbulent relationship with his mother, having previously accused her of being abusive and neglectful.

Eminem also called her out in a number of his tracks, including his 2002 release Cleanin’ Out My Closet. However, in his 2013 song Headlights, the artist apologised to her for criticising her in his previous songs.

The mother-son relationship was further strained when Nelson sued Eminem for defamation in 1999 and when she published her tell-all memoir My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem in 2007.

Nelson later made an attempt to reconcile with her son when she congratulated him on his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Eminem’s estranged father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., died at the age of 67 in 2019.

