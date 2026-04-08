Emma Louise Reveals New Song Nothing Could Tear Us Apart From Sunshine For Happiness - Noise11 Music News

Emma Louise has released the new single Nothing Could Tear Us Apart, the latest preview of her upcoming fourth studio album Sunshine For Happiness, due on 1 May via Future Classic.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian singer-songwriter Emma Louise has unveiled a new single, Nothing Could Tear Us Apart, offering another look at her forthcoming album Sunshine For Happiness, scheduled for release on 1 May. The track arrives as anticipation builds around the album and ahead of a pair of intimate launch performances in Melbourne and Sydney later this month.

The song follows last month’s release of God Between Us, the lead single from the project, and continues to outline the emotional terrain that defines the record. With its retro-tinged arrangement, tight percussion and melodic chorus, Nothing Could Tear Us Apart centres on the fragile belief that love can survive even when circumstances suggest otherwise.

For Emma Louise, the new single is part of a larger narrative surrounding Sunshine For Happiness, an album rooted in personal upheaval and recovery. The record marks her fourth solo studio release and arrives after a period of significant life changes, including collaboration with producer Flume on the 2025 album Dumb.

The new material returns the focus to Emma Louise’s solo songwriting, documenting a period that began with personal crisis in 2020 and developed into an extended creative process. The album is positioned as both reflection and renewal, with the artist framing the project as a documentation of emotional collapse that eventually produced a new sense of clarity.

Emma Louise wrote Nothing Could Tear Us Apart early in the songwriting process that led to the album. She has said the song captures a relationship dynamic defined by anxiety and reassurance, where both partners attempt to convince each other that the connection will endure.

“I wrote ‘Nothing Could Tear Us Apart’ pretty early on,” Emma Louise explained. “This song was definitely born from a lot of anxiety. It kinda says ‘I’m scared’ and ‘you’re scared’, we’re having a pretty rough time but don’t worry nothing could tear us apart.”

She also reflected on the perspective that came after the relationship ended.

“Even though the relationship I was in when I wrote it is over, it’s true that a little part of us will always stay tied together. So in a way it’s still true.”

Musically, the track blends polished pop textures with rhythmic restraint, positioning the vocal performance at the centre of the arrangement. The sound continues the atmospheric approach heard in God Between Us, which was accompanied by a music video shot by filmmaker Sam Kristofski on 16mm film across multiple locations including Hawaii, Los Angeles and Australia.

Born Emma Louise Lobb in Cairns in 1991, the artist’s career began with early songwriting recognition at the Queensland Music Awards before gaining national attention in 2011 with the single Jungle. The song received strong support on Triple J and later became an international hit after German producer Wankelmut remixed it into My Head Is A Jungle, which reached multi-platinum status in Europe.

Her debut album Vs Head Vs Heart arrived in 2013 and peaked at No.12 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The release earned Emma Louise a nomination for Best Female Artist at the ARIA Awards that year. Subsequent albums Supercry in 2016 and Lilac Everything in 2018 continued to expand her reputation for introspective songwriting paired with experimental production.

Alongside her solo work, Emma Louise has collaborated with artists including Flight Facilities and Flume, the latter resulting in the 2025 collaborative album Dumb. That partnership introduced her to a broader electronic music audience while reinforcing her reputation as a versatile vocalist and writer.

The new album Sunshine For Happiness was developed with Grammy-winning collaborators Tobias Jesso Jr and Shawn Everett, both known for work with artists such as Harry Styles, Kacey Musgraves and Hozier. Their involvement signals a production approach that combines traditional songwriting with modern studio craft.

Emma Louise has spoken openly about the circumstances that led to the album’s creation. Following the release of Lilac Everything in 2018, she experienced creative burnout and stepped away from music. During that period she checked herself into a hospital in Los Angeles after what she described as a severe mental health crisis.

A piano inside the hospital became the catalyst for new songs. Without expectations tied to release schedules or touring, she began writing material that later evolved into Sunshine For Happiness. The album’s themes draw directly from that period of reflection, addressing love, healing and the search for stability after emotional upheaval.

Now preparing to release the album publicly, Emma Louise will mark the occasion with two small launch shows in Melbourne and Sydney. The performances offer fans an early opportunity to hear the new songs in an intimate setting before the project expands into broader promotion.

With Nothing Could Tear Us Apart and God Between Us already available, the next chapter of Emma Louise’s catalogue arrives on 1 May when Sunshine For Happiness is released in full.

Sunshine For Happiness Tracklisting

Beggar

Nothing Could Tear Us Apar

God Between Us

Bahía de Bandera

Dust

All Beautiful Things

Trigger Of A Gun

Holy Holy

Through Love We See The World

The Absence Of You

Medicine

It’s Hard To Say Goodbye

Album Launch Shows

Fri 24 Apr, Melbourne, Wesley Anne

Tue 28 Apr, Sydney, Low 302

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