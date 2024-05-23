 Empire Of The Sun Ask That God Tour Australian Dates - Noise11.com
Empire Of The Sun Ask That God Tour Australian Dates

by Paul Cashmere on May 24, 2024

in News

Empire of the Sun will tour Ask That God with dates for Australia in October and November.

Luke Steele says, “Australia we’re coming home. Empire cannot wait to see you all. Get ready, this is gonna be a wild ride as we embark on a journey unlike any other Empire has been on. New record, new show, new era, let’s go!”

Luke Steele (The Sleepy Jackson) and Nick Littlemore (PNAU) formed Empire of the Sun in 2007. The first album ‘Walking On A Dream’ was released in 2008. The title track of the video has had over 200 million views on YouTube.

The fourth album ‘Ask That God’ will be released 26 July 2024. It will be the first album for Empire of the Sun in eight years.

EMPIRE OF THE SUN
ASK THAT GOD AUSTRALIAN TOUR
OCTOBER & NOVEMBER 2024

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/empireofthesun
Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 28 May (12noon local)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Thursday 30 May (1pm local)

Thursday 24 October
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 26 October
Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 29 October
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 1 November
Red Hill Auditorium | Perth, WA

*Persons 12 & Under are not permitted. 13-17 year olds are permitted if accompanied by a guardian and must remain with them at all times.

