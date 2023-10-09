 English Singer Songwriter Dylan To Tour Australia - Noise11.com
Dylan

Dylan

English Singer Songwriter Dylan To Tour Australia

by Paul Cashmere on October 10, 2023

in News

English singer songwriter Natasha Woods (aka Dylan) will tour Australia for the first time in March 2024.

Dylan’s ‘Liar Liar’ video has had over 400,000 views since premiering in August. She has over 57,000 YouTube followers.

Dylan also performed at The Hundred in 2023. The performance was captured by the BBC.

Dylan’s most popular video ‘You’re Not Harry Styles’ has been streamed over one million times.

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Friday 13 October (2:00pm local time)

Monday 18 March
The Brightside | Brisbane, QLD
18+
oztix.com.au

Friday 22 March
The Lansdowne | Sydney, NSW
18+
moshtix.com.au

Monday 25 March
Northcote Social Club | Melbourne, VIC
18+
oztix.com.au

Wednesday 27 March
The Tuning Fork | Auckland, NZ
Lic. All Ages
moshtix.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

