English Singer Songwriter Dylan To Tour Australia - Noise11.com

English singer songwriter Natasha Woods (aka Dylan) will tour Australia for the first time in March 2024.

Dylan’s ‘Liar Liar’ video has had over 400,000 views since premiering in August. She has over 57,000 YouTube followers.

Dylan also performed at The Hundred in 2023. The performance was captured by the BBC.

Dylan’s most popular video ‘You’re Not Harry Styles’ has been streamed over one million times.

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Friday 13 October (2:00pm local time)

Monday 18 March

The Brightside | Brisbane, QLD

18+

oztix.com.au

Friday 22 March

The Lansdowne | Sydney, NSW

18+

moshtix.com.au

Monday 25 March

Northcote Social Club | Melbourne, VIC

18+

oztix.com.au

Wednesday 27 March

The Tuning Fork | Auckland, NZ

Lic. All Ages

moshtix.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

