 English Teacher Win Mercury Prize - Noise11.com
English Teacher profile photo

English Teacher profile photo

English Teacher Win Mercury Prize

by Music-News.com on September 6, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

English Teacher have won the Mercury Prize.

The indie band received the coveted accolade on Thursday (05.09.24) at Abbey Road Studios in London for their debut album, ‘This Could Be Texas’.

The judging team said: “This has been a really tough year for the Mercury Prize judges, with the final 12 albums being so reflective of our diverse and rich musical landscape. There was so much passion and enthusiasm for each one.

“In the end, though, we did agree that ‘This Could Be Texas’ by English Teacher stands out for its originality and character.

“A winning lyrical mix of surrealism and social observation, alongside a subtle way of wearing its musical innovations lightly, displays a fresh approach to the traditional guitar band format. ‘This Could Be Texas’ reveals new depths on every listen; the mark of a future classic.

“The Mercury Prize was set up to celebrate the album as an artistic format in its own right and all the judges agreed that this charismatic body of work deserves to be the 2024 Mercury Prize Album of the Year.”

The quartet have become the first group from outside of London to win the prize since 2014, when Young Fathers claimed the coveted accolade.

Lily Fontaine, the group’s lead singer, also pointed to the support the band have received from local venues.

She said: “If you look back over music from this country, Yorkshire in particular has thrown out some of our most prolific songwriters.

“There’s real support for musicians in Leeds at the moment.

“Venues are willing to take on new artists and I think that’s integral to the health of the scene.”

The Mercury Prize comes with a cash reward of £25,000 and recognises the best album by a British and Irish act over a 12-month period.

In 2023, the Mercury Prize was won by Ezra Collective, with their album ‘Where I’m Meant To Be’.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Holly Wild Chance To Breathe
Phil Israel’s Possum Signs Holly Wild

Phil Israel has a new signing to his label. Holly Wild has joined Possum Records.

1 day ago
Gut Health
Gut Health Premiere ‘Stiletto’ Video

Melbourne’s Gut Health have a music video for the title track of their ‘Stiletto’ album due October 20.

4 days ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
The Smile Reveal Third Album ‘Cutouts’ is Coming

The Smile, featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner, will release their third album ‘Cutouts’ in October.

August 29, 2024
Thelma Plum
Thelma Plum Preps Second Album ‘I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back’

Thelma Plum will release her second album ‘I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back’ in October.

August 28, 2024
Amyl and the Sniffers photo by John Angus Stewart
Amyl & The Sniffers Premiere Title Track From Their Third Album ‘Chewing Gum’

Amyl & The Sniffers have revealed the third album ‘Chewing Gum’ is coming on October. The album was recorded at Foo Fighters’ 606 Studios in Los Angeles and was produced by Nick Launay, whose Australian connect includes Nick Cave with The Birthday Party, Bad Seeds and Grinderman, as well as albums for The Living End, INXS and Midnight Oil.

August 22, 2024
The Weeknd Australia 2024
The Weeknd Australian Tour Is Back On For October 2024

The Weeknd will make it to Australia with only six weeks for you to spare. The dates have been set for October 2024.

August 19, 2024
Richard J Frankland
Richard J Frankland Releases Fourth Song ‘I See You Woman’

Australian playwright, scriptwriter and musician Richard J. Frankland has released his fourth song ‘I See You Woman’ in the lead-up to the release of his ‘Discovering Leerpeen Mara’ album.

August 18, 2024