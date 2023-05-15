Eric Clapton Teams With Jeff Beck for One of His Last Recordings ‘Moon River’ - Noise11.com

Eric Clapton has digitally released his collaboration of ‘Moon River’ with Jeff Beck. It is one of the last recordings Jeff Beck made.

Jeff Beck died on 10 January 2023 at age 78. The song was recorded one year earlier in January 2022.

““Moon River,” recorded not long before Jeff’s tragic passing, is now available on all streaming platforms. This release comes ahead of a series of Jeff Beck tribute shows at Royal Albert Hall in London. The double A-side “Moon River” and new song “How Could We Know” featuring Judith Hill, Simon Climie, and Daniel Santiago will be released on 7″ vinyl July 14, 2023. SONG: Produced by Eric Clapton & Simon Climie”

