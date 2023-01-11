Everything But The Girl Return With First New Song of the 21st Century - Noise11.com

‘Everything But The Girl’ are back with a new song ‘Nothing Left To Lose’, the first new music for the duo since 1999 and it sounds like they never left the building.

‘Fuse’, the new album for Everything But The Girl, will be their first album in 24 years. Tracey Thorn says, ‘Ironically the finished sound of the new album was the last thing on our mind when we started in March 2021. Of course, we were aware of the pressures of such a long-awaited comeback, so we tried to begin instead in a spirit of open-minded playfulness, uncertain of the direction, receptive to invention’.

Ben Watt said, ‘It was exciting. A natural dynamism developed. We spoke in short-hand, and little looks, and co-wrote instinctively. It became more than the sum of our two selves. It just became Everything But The Girl on its own’.

Everything But The Girl released their first single ‘Night and Day’ in 1982. It reached no 92 in the UK.

Their cover of ‘I Don’t Want To Talk About It’ gave Everything But The Girl their first Top 40 hit, peaking at number 3 in the UK in 1988.

‘Missing’ was the big one, reaching number 3 in the UK, number 2 in Australia and number 2 in the USA.

Everything But The Girl’s new album Fuse is released on 21st April on Buzzin’ Fly Records through Virgin Music Group, except North America, where it is released on Buzzin’ Fly Records through Verve.

Album tracklist:

Nothing Left To Lose

Run a Red Light

Caution to the Wind

When You Mess Up

Time and Time Again

No One Knows We’re Dancing

Lost

Forever

Interior Space

Karaoke

Album credits:

Produced and arranged by Everything But The Girl

Tracey Thorn – lead vocals, backing vocals

Ben Watt – drum and sound programming, piano, synthesizers, electric guitar, backing vocals

Recorded and mixed by Bruno Ellingham at Riverside Studios, Bath

Additional iPhone recordings by Ben Watt | Additional percussion programming on Caution To The Wind, When You Mess Up and No One Knows We’re Dancing, and field recording of Druidstone Beach on Interior Space by Bruno Ellingham | Additional drum and synth programming on No One Knows We’re Dancing by Ewan Pearson

Mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London

Songs published by Sony/ATV Music Publishing

