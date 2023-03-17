 Fall Out Boy Tease Ethan Hawke Collaboration - Noise11.com
Fall Out Boy Tease Ethan Hawke Collaboration

by Music-News.com on March 17, 2023

in News

Fall Out Boy have treated fans to a first glimpse of a new song featuring Ethan Hawke.

Fall Out Boy teased fans at an intimate gig in front of just 500 people at Band on the Wall in Manchester, UK on Wednesday (15.03.23) as they played the intro to the song and revealed how he inspired the direction of their new album.

Bassist Pete Wentz admitted ‘So Much (for) Stardust’ is a record of two halves, with the first darker section taking influence from Hollywood actor-and-filmmaker Ethan before a second half inspired by ‘Field of Dreams’.

Before playing a recording of the instrumental section of ‘The Pink Seashell’, he referenced the band’s recent logo which has a smiley face split into a sad and happy expression.

He said: “If the smiley face is two different sides, then this is the first half of it.”

Fans lucky enough to bag tickets to the small show also got to hear singles ‘Love From The Other Side’ and ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’, as well as plenty of deep cuts.

Among them was the first performance of ‘Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet’ since 2009, as well as just the second full outing for 2003’s ‘Calm Before The Storm’ – which featured on their debut ‘Take This To Your Grave’ – since 2007.

Starting with ‘Love From The Other Side’, Pete, Patrick Stump, Andy Hurley and touring member Ben Young – who is stepping in for guitarist Joe Trohman as he takes a break to focus on his mental health – also blasted through the likes of ‘Grand Theft Autumn (Where Is Your Boy?)’, ‘Dance, Dance’, ‘Hum Hallelujah’ and ‘This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race’.

Pete took the opportunity to pay tribute to the Manchester music scene, insisting Fall Out Boy wouldn’t have been a band if wasn’t for the groundwork laid by groups from the northern city.

And he noted how special it was being in such a small venue feeling a connection with the fans after having moments during the COVID pandemic where he never wanted to leave his house again.

He also referenced the way some fans wish they had been there for the group’s rise to the top before they became fully-fledged stadium rockers, admitting: “This is what it felt like.”

