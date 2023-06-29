 Fall Out Boy Update Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ from 1993 to Now - Noise11.com
Fall Out Boy Update Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ from 1993 to Now

by Paul Cashmere on June 29, 2023

in News

Fall Out Boy has created a long list of events to update Billy Joel’s 1989 hit ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’.

Fall Out Boy have updated the Joel classic with events from 1993 to now opening with, “Captain Planet, Arab Spring, LA Riots, Rodney King, Deep fakes ,Earthquakes, Iceland volcano, Oklahoma City bomb, Kurt Cobain, Pokémon, Tiger Woods, MySpace, Monsanto, GMOs”.

The more modern events include “Trump gets impeached twice, Polar bears got no ice, Fyre fest, Black Parade, Michael Phelps, Y2K, Boris Johnson, Brexit, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Stranger Things, Tiger King, Ever given suez.”

It’s a long list … “Elon Musk, Kaepernick, Texas failed electric grid, Jeff Bezos, Climate change, White rhino goes extinct, Great pacific garbage patch, Tom DeLonge and aliens, Mars rover, Avatar, Self-driving electric cars, S-S-S-R-Is, Prince and the Queen die, World Trade, Second plane, What else do I have to say?”

Fall Out Boy said on their socials, “I thought about this song a lot when I was younger. All these important people and events- some that disappeared into the sands of time- others that changed the world forever. So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years- we felt like a little system update might be fun. Hope you like our take on it…”

The original Billy Joel song referenced 118 events from 1943 to 1989 opening with:

Harry Truman, Doris Day, Red China, Johnnie Ray
South Pacific, Walter Winchell, Joe DiMaggio
Joe McCarthy, Richard Nixon, Studebaker, television
North Korea, South Korea, Marilyn Monroe
Rosenbergs, H-bomb, Sugar Ray, Panmunjom
Brando, “The King and I”, and “The Catcher in the Rye”
Eisenhower, Vaccine, England’s got a new queen
Marciano, Liberace, Santayana, goodbye

And closing with:

“Wheel of Fortune”, Sally Ride, heavy metal suicide
Foreign debts, homeless vets, AIDS, crack, Bernie Goetz
Hypodermics on the shore, China’s under martial law
Rock and roller, cola wars, I can’t take it anymore

The Billy Joel version appeared on his 1989 ‘Storm Front’ album. Billy has only released one more rock album since then, ‘River of Dreams’ in 1993. Joel has recorded a new rock album since 1993 but did release his classical album (and also his final album) ‘Fantasies & Delusions’ in 2001. All classical pieces on that album were Joel originals.

