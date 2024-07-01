Family of Crazy Town Singer Shifty Shellshock Speaks Of His Death - Noise11.com

The family of Shifty Shellshock, real name Seth Binzer, have broken their silence following the Crazy Town frontman’s death at 49.

“To Seth, the world was art – he loved every part of it, from music and fashion to graffiti, skateboarding and his hometown of Los Angeles,” Shellshock’s family said in a statement to The Sun.

“He loved his three boys more than anything, and his dedication to his music and fans never wavered.”

Shellshock is survived by three children – sons Halo, Gage and Phoenix – whom he shared with three different women, and who the statement referred to as his “proudest accomplishments”.

Shellshock was found dead in his Los Angeles home on 24 June. Three days later, the LA County Medical Examiner confirmed the performer’s cause of death was an accidental drug overdose.

“Seth struggled with addiction throughout his life, he did so on a very public platform which was particularly challenging,” his family’s statement continued. “God knows he tried so hard to beat his demons but sadly he lost his battle.”

They concluded, “Our hearts are shattered by his loss. Seth’s larger-than-life presence touched so many. Seth was a troubled soul but he was a beautiful one and he had a heart of gold.”

Shellshock’s history with substance abuse was no secret, as he had appeared on reality TV shows Celebrity Rehab and Sober House early in his career.

Shellshock founded the rap rock band Crazy Town in 1995 with Bret ‘Epic’ Mazur.

