Shifty Shellshock of Crazy Town Dead at 49 - Noise11.com

Shifty Shellshock, the frontman of rap rock band Crazy Town, has died at the age of 49.

Shifty, real name Seth Binzer, passed away at his home on Monday 24 June, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Crazy Town is best known for its 2000 hit single Butterfly, featuring the catchy rap, “Come, my lady, come-come, my lady, you’re my butterfly, sugar baby.” The song, from their 1999 debut album The Gift of Game, topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and remains the band’s biggest hit.

Their second album Darkhose did not enjoy similar success and they broke up in 2003. They reunited and released a third album titled The Brimstone Sluggers, a nod to the group’s original name, in 2015. After co-founder Bret ‘Epic’ Mazur left in 2017, Binzer changed the group’s name to Crazy Town X.

Outside of Crazy Town, Binzer had some solo success, releasing the solo album Happy Love Sick in 2004. He also featured on Paul Oakenfold’s 2002 hit Starry Eyed Surprise.

The singer also appeared on several reality shows documenting his struggles with addiction, such as Celebrity Rehab and two seasons of the follow-up show Sober House.

He is survived by his three children; Halo, Gage and Phoenix.

