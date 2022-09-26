 Family of Uncle Jack Charles Accepts State Funeral From Victoria Premier Dan Andrews - Noise11.com

Uncle Jack Charles photo by Ros O'Gorman

Family of Uncle Jack Charles Accepts State Funeral From Victoria Premier Dan Andrews

by Paul Cashmere on September 26, 2022

in News

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews has offered the family of Uncle Jack Charles a State Funeral and the offer has been accepted.

In a statement the Premier said, “There is no actor, no activist, no survivor and no Victorian quite like Uncle Jack Charles,” Mr Andrews said in a statement.

“He leaves behind a legacy – one of profound honesty, survival and reconciliation – and one that every single Victorian can be proud of.”

Aboriginal elder, actor, activist Uncle Jack Charles passed away on 13 September 2022.

Jack Charles was best known for his work in ‘The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith’ (1978) and also acted in ‘Bedevil’ (1993), ‘Blackfellas’ (1993) and more recently was the voice of the Frilled-Neck Lizard in the Netflix kids movie ‘Back in the Outback’.

Uncle jack’s biography ‘Jack Charles: Born-Again Blakfella’ was published in 2020 and shortlisted for the 2020 Biography Book of the Year. In 2014, Uncle Jack was the first Indigenous recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from Victoria’s Green Room Awards. He was named Victorian Senior of the Year in 2015 and he also received the Red Ochre Award from the Australia Arts Council in 2019.

Jack Charles is credited with establishing Indigenous theatre in Australia. In 1971 he established the theatre Nindethana at the Pram Factory in Melbourne.

A date for the State Funeral is yet to be announced.

Victoria also hosted the State Funeral of Judith Durham on on 6 September. A State Funeral for Olivia Newton-John has also been accepted by her family but a date has also not been announced yet.

