Fanning Dempsey National Park Premiere ‘The Deluge’ - Noise11.com

Fanning Dempsey National Park Premiere ‘The Deluge’

by Paul Cashmere on June 28, 2024

in News

Fanning Dempsey National Park have a new music video ‘The Deluge’. The video is by Alex Badham and features guest appearance by Valentina Alexander and Drake Elliott.

Fanning Dempsey National Park is the new product from Bernard Fanning (Powderfinger) and Paul Dempsey (Something For Kate).

FANNING DEMPSEY NATIONAL PARK
THE DELUGE 2024
Village Sounds, Secret Sounds Artist MGMT & Winterman & Goldstein Present

THE FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE
FRIDAY 11 OCTOBER SOLD OUT!

ENMORE THEATRE, SYDNEY
SATURDAY 12 OCTOBER

HINDLEY STREET MUSIC HALL, ADELAIDE
FRIDAY 18 OCTOBER

FORUM, MELBOURNE
SATURDAY 19 OCTOBER SOLD OUT!

FORUM, MELBOURNE
SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER NEW SHOW

ASTOR THEATRE, PERTH
THURSDAY 31 OCTOBER NEW SHOW

ASTOR THEATRE, PERTH
FRIDAY 1 NOVEMBER SOLD OUT!

THE TIVOLI, BRISBANE
SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER NEW SHOW

Noise11.com

