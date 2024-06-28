Fanning Dempsey National Park Premiere ‘The Deluge’ - Noise11.com

Fanning Dempsey National Park have a new music video ‘The Deluge’. The video is by Alex Badham and features guest appearance by Valentina Alexander and Drake Elliott.

Fanning Dempsey National Park is the new product from Bernard Fanning (Powderfinger) and Paul Dempsey (Something For Kate).

FANNING DEMPSEY NATIONAL PARK

THE DELUGE 2024

Village Sounds, Secret Sounds Artist MGMT & Winterman & Goldstein Present

THE FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE

FRIDAY 11 OCTOBER SOLD OUT!

ENMORE THEATRE, SYDNEY

SATURDAY 12 OCTOBER

HINDLEY STREET MUSIC HALL, ADELAIDE

FRIDAY 18 OCTOBER

FORUM, MELBOURNE

SATURDAY 19 OCTOBER SOLD OUT!

FORUM, MELBOURNE

SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER NEW SHOW

ASTOR THEATRE, PERTH

THURSDAY 31 OCTOBER NEW SHOW

ASTOR THEATRE, PERTH

FRIDAY 1 NOVEMBER SOLD OUT!

THE TIVOLI, BRISBANE

SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER NEW SHOW

