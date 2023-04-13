 Fenn Wilson Dedicates New Album To His Late Father Australian Blues Musician Chris Wilson - Noise11.com
Fenn Wilson Honey Hates Death Ghazals

Fenn Wilson Dedicates New Album To His Late Father Australian Blues Musician Chris Wilson

by Paul Cashmere on April 13, 2023

in News

Fenn Wilson used his time in the studio recording ‘Honey Dates Death/Ghazals’ as a healing process following the death of his father, Australian blues guitarist Chris Wilson, in 2019.

“Around the same time of hearing my Father was ill, I met my now ex-partner and I couldn’t help but note the strange duplicity of having my Father taken away but also being given love in a new form. That duplicity was a major inspiration during the writing of Honey Dates Death / Ghazals and is chronicled particularly in the title tracks of the album as well as Fools Gold.

“Since that initial time my relationship with Dad’s passing has changed, as has the relationship with it for those closest around me, as we’re now learning to live lives that must be fulfilled in his absence”.

Fenn says the album track ‘Turn The Leaf’ is for his mother, ‘Dancing’ is for his friends, ‘Laying With The Bones’ is about the day his father died, ‘Miss Me’ is a song about grief, ‘Howl’ about his evolving relationship with his now ex-partner and ‘Ravens’ is for him to move on.

Fenn Wilson ‘Honey Hates Death/Ghazals’ is out now through Ditto Plus.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jane Barnes photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Jane Barnes Band To Take The Show On The Road

Jane Barnes is taking the Jane Barnes Band on the road with shows at this stage for New South Wales only.

1 day ago
Melanie Martinez Portals
Australian Album Chart: Melanie Martinez ‘PORTALS’ Is Number One

The third studio album for American artist Melanie Martinez called "PORTALS" debuts at the top in Australia this week.

2 days ago
5 Seconds Of Summer, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
5 Seconds of Summer Announce Live Album

5 Seconds of Summer have announced a new live album and tour. 5SOS will release 'The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall' digitally on April 14.

6 days ago
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi May Pack In Tour If Condition Worsens

Lewis Capaldi has discussed the possibility of quitting music due to his Tourette syndrome.

April 6, 2023
Lil Wayne, Noise11, photo, music news, noise11.com
Lil Wayne Opens First Tour In For Years

Award-winning, multi-platinum rap icon Lil Wayne kicked off his sold-out Welcome to Tha Carter Tour Presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation at The Fillmore in Minneapolis. The legendary rapper played major hits like “A Milli”, “Fireman”, and “I’m Me” in addition to newer songs like “God Did.”

April 6, 2023
Andy White and Tim Finn
Andy White And Tim Finn Are Where Its At

Andy White and Tim Finn were still working out the pronunciation of their latest project AT right up to the day the album was released.

April 4, 2023
Kimberly with Rob Damiani of Don Broco
Australian Don Broco Fan Flies To London As Band Announce Australian Tour

Australian Don Broco fan was such a big fan of British rock band Don Broco she booked a non-refundable flight to London to see them. Then they announced an Australian tour. When Kimberley arrived in London she found a message from singer Rob Damiani.

March 29, 2023