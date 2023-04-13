Fenn Wilson Dedicates New Album To His Late Father Australian Blues Musician Chris Wilson - Noise11.com

Fenn Wilson used his time in the studio recording ‘Honey Dates Death/Ghazals’ as a healing process following the death of his father, Australian blues guitarist Chris Wilson, in 2019.

“Around the same time of hearing my Father was ill, I met my now ex-partner and I couldn’t help but note the strange duplicity of having my Father taken away but also being given love in a new form. That duplicity was a major inspiration during the writing of Honey Dates Death / Ghazals and is chronicled particularly in the title tracks of the album as well as Fools Gold.

“Since that initial time my relationship with Dad’s passing has changed, as has the relationship with it for those closest around me, as we’re now learning to live lives that must be fulfilled in his absence”.

Fenn says the album track ‘Turn The Leaf’ is for his mother, ‘Dancing’ is for his friends, ‘Laying With The Bones’ is about the day his father died, ‘Miss Me’ is a song about grief, ‘Howl’ about his evolving relationship with his now ex-partner and ‘Ravens’ is for him to move on.

Fenn Wilson ‘Honey Hates Death/Ghazals’ is out now through Ditto Plus.

