Filter To Return To Australia For First Time In A Decade - Noise11.com

Filter will be back in Australia in April 2024, for the first time in 10 years since their last visit for Soundwave in 2014.

Filter haven’t had a headline tour in Australia since 2000 when they were on The Algorithm World Tour.

“Australia and New Zealand are two of the most beautiful and welcoming countries I’ve ever been to. Every time we tour, I push our reps to try and get us back there. Unfortunately, due to circumstance beyond our control like a global pandemic, it’s been way too long,” Filter main man Richard Patrick said. “Rock fans there are a very loyal and devoted bunch, and I know we will bring it when get Down Under. I really cannot wait.”

Fun Fact: The brother of Richard Patrick of Filter is Robert Patrick, who played the shape-shifting metal terminator in Terminator II.

FILTER April 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Friday 5th April – MELBOURNE, Croxton Bandroom

Saturday 6th April – SYDNEY, Metro Theatre

Sunday 7th April – BRISBANE, The Triffid

Tuesday 9th April – ADELAIDE, The Gov

Wednesday 10th April – PERTH, Magnet House

Tickets:

Pre-sale: Wednesday 13th September, 9am Local

On Sale: Friday 15th September, 9am Local

