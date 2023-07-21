Fleetwood Mac To Release Rumours Live Album - Noise11.com

A previously unreleased Fleetwood Mac concert from 1977 will be released as Fleetwood Mac live.

The concert was recorded in August, 1977 when Fleetwood Mac performed three show at The Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles. The live album features the first show on 29 August show.

‘Rumours’ was released 4 February, 1977.

Almost the entire setlist was from the two albums ‘Fleetwood Mac’ (1975) and ‘Rumours’ (1977). When Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975, almost everything prior to the joining was dropped from the shows but the 1969 Peter Green blues song ‘Oh Well’ remained as a last example of a prior life for the band. The ‘Fleetwood Mac’ album was released 11 July 1975 so what this audience was hearing was almost a complete set of songs between 6 months and 2 years old.

Rumours eventually sold more than 40 million copies worldwide and has just been certified 21x platinum in the U.S. The record has also been certified 14x Platinum in the U.K., and 13x Platinum in Australia and New Zealand, all countries where the album reached #1.

‘Rumours Live’ will be released on 8 September 2023.

Fleetwood Mac, ‘Rumours Live’ Track Listing

LP One, Side One

1. “Say You Love Me” (from Fleetwood Mac, 1975)

2. “Monday Morning” (from Fleetwood Mac, 1975)

3. “Dreams” (from Rumours, 1977)

4. “Oh Well” (from Then Play On, 1969)

5. “Rhiannon” (from Fleetwood Mac, 1975)

Side Two

1. “Oh Daddy” (from Rumours, 1977)

2. “Never Going Back Again”

3. “Landslide” (from Rumours, 1977)

4. “Over My Head” (from Fleetwood Mac, 1975)

5. “Gold Dust Woman” (from Rumours, 1977)

LP Two, Side One

1. “You Make Loving Fun” (from Rumours, 1977)

2. “I’m So Afraid” (from Fleetwood Mac, 1975)

3. “Go Your Own Way” (from Rumours, 1977)

4. “World Turning” (from Fleetwood Mac, 1975)

Side Two

1. “Blue Letter” (from Fleetwood Mac, 1975)

2. “The Chain” (from Rumours, 1977)

3. “Second Hand News” (from Rumours, 1977)

4. “Songbird” (from Rumours, 1977)

