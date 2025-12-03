 Fletcher Kent Sets February 2026 Australian Tour And Releases New Single Open To The Light - Noise11.com
Fletcher Kent announces 2026 Australian tour and releases new single Open To The Light

Fletcher Kent supplied

Fletcher Kent Sets February 2026 Australian Tour And Releases New Single Open To The Light

by Paul Cashmere on December 4, 2025

in News

Fletcher Kent will step into a major new phase of his career in February 2026 as he launches his first national headline tour across Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. The run follows a year of rapid growth for the Australian singer and songwriter, and it arrives as he releases his new single Open To The Light. The track signals a shift in tone for the Melbourne based artist as he continues to shape a mature and reflective sound.

Open To The Light presents Fletcher at his most vulnerable. He wrote the song during a period of change. He has said that the track came from a moment shaped by fear and uncertainty. He wanted to write about accepting those feelings. He wanted to let them pass. He wanted to stay present and open. The single marks a new chapter for the artist as he continues to rise.

The tour news lands as Fletcher prepares to join Lewis Capaldi on his sold out Australian arena run. The first show takes place tonight. These audiences will be the first to hear Open To The Light live. The arena support spot serves as the most significant live platform of Fletcher’s career to date.

Fletcher’s live profile has accelerated across Australia and abroad. He completed a month long residency at Old Mate’s in New York, the pub co founded by Hamish and Andy. He travelled the east coast with a pub tour. He performed a VIP set for Green Day at Marvel Stadium. He featured in Live Nation’s Ones To Watch program. He earned a fan voted position at the Rolling Sets Festival. He shared the stage with Lime Cordiale and The Wombats during that event.

His status continues to build with consistent attention from the national music press. He has appeared in features across Australian outlets that recognise his trajectory as one of the country’s most promising new voices.

Born Fletcher Kent Pilon in 2001, the artist first emerged as a young performer on national television. He gained early experience on The Voice Kids in 2014. He later released his debut EP Banjo in 2015. The EP featured Infinite Child, a song written for his younger brother Banjo, who died in a road accident in 2015.

Fletcher returned to national television in 2016 on Australia’s Got Talent. He performed Infinite Child at his audition. He reached the Grand Finale. He won the season and secured the major prize. His performance confirmed his growing confidence as a songwriter.

He continued to release new music. He issued Water in 2017. He released Paperback and One More in 2019. Both appeared on his Thoughts EP that same year. He toured with Newton Faulkner in 2024 under the name Fletcher Kent. He released I’ll Be in November 2024. He released Are You Ready in January 2025. He is now preparing his next major project.

The 2026 Australian Tour

Thursday February 5, Grace Emily Hotel, Adelaide SA
Friday February 6, Four5Nine, Perth WA
Friday February 13, The Tote Downstairs, Melbourne VIC
Saturday February 14, PFR Lounge, Brisbane QLD
Friday February 20, Trocadero Room, Sydney NSW

