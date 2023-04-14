 Foo Fighters Tease New Music - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Foo Fighters Tease New Music

by Music-News.com on April 14, 2023

in News

Foo Fighters have seemingly shared a clip of their first new music since the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Dave Grohl and co have posted a 13-second teaser of the riff-heavy track and asked fans on social media: “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?”

Guitarist Chris Shiflett previously hinted the band will make a new record when the time is right.

Foo Fighters – who are hitting the road next month for a series of US headline shows and festivals – were left devastated when their beloved bandmate and friend was found dead in his hotel room, aged 50, in March 2022.

Speaking later last year, Chris said that once they are ready to get back on the promotion bandwagon and feel able to deal with questions about the sticksman’s passing, they will likely make a new record.

Foo Fighters – who is also joined by Pat Smear, Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee in the rock band – said that, on the whole, people have been “respectful” about Taylor’s passing, but he called out the few spreading lies about the cause of his death, which was ruled as cardiac arrest, although an early toxicology report found at least 10 drugs in his system at the time.

Speaking on ‘The Plug With Justin Jay’, he said: “Most people that I’ve encountered have been respectful about it or try to avoid it.

“It probably will be [more of a thing] when we ever get around to putting out another Foo Fighters record and go back into the promo boogie woogie.

“I remember that when I joined Foo Fighters, it was 1999 so it was a while after Kurt Cobain had died but I would watch interviewers twist themselves in knots trying to ask Dave [Grohl] about it but not ask. I would think it would turn into that kinda thing.”

Chris added: “People are pretty respectful but it’s made me reconsider everything I thought I knew about Jim Morrison dying, or Randy Rhoads or any of those rock and roll tragedies.

“Taylor was this big character and he meant a lot to millions of people so I get that fascination with [his death] but so much of what I’ve seen out there is so completely wrong.

“There’s people out there saying shit like Dave killed Taylor by making him get the COVID vaccine. You’re going to turn it into that? Fuck you. I try not to pay attention to it but it does make you angry because that shit is just disrespectful.”

Foo Fighters’ final album with Taylor was 2021’s ‘Medicine at Midnight’.

Foo Fighters hosted two star-studded tribute concerts for Taylor in London and Los Angeles in September.

