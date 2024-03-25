 Former Singer Songwriter Cosmo Jarvis Is The Star Of Shōgun - Noise11.com
Former Singer Songwriter Cosmo Jarvis Is The Star Of Shōgun

by Paul Cashmere on March 25, 2024

in News

One time singer songwriter Cosmo Jarvis plays the starring role of John Blackthorne in the hit series ‘Shōgun’ currently streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Cosmo was a regular visitor to Australia and to Noise11 in 2011, 2012 and 2013 every time he toured and even back then the acting and directing part of his career was taking shape.

Watch Cosmo Jarvis at Noise11 in 2013.

At the time Cosmo had already made his mark in film in ‘The Naughty Room’ (2012). Cosmo told Noise11, “It was arduous but it got done. It turned out a million times better than I thought it would in the first place. I’ve got a long way to go before I actually earn being called a filmmaker”.

Cosmo says he learned the train by just simply giving it a go. “Most of it was experimenting to the point I was confident to think of an idea. Music videos really help. Having an excuse to make music videos, then ‘The Naughty Room’, that was the most daunting thing for me. Can you hold someone’s attention for over an hour and I didn’t know until then. The first cut was five hours long. I’d get from friends and subject them to a five-hour cut and in the end it was an hour and 12 minutes. That was the only way I could have learned that. Its just trial and error. Loads and loads of trial and error.

Watch the trailer for The Naughty Room:

In Australia Cosmo started to receive radio play. His song ‘Gay Pirates’ reached no. 85 on Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2011.

Cosmo Jarvis has starred in ‘Peaky Blinders’, ‘Raised By Wolves’ but his starring role in ‘Shōgun’ is his biggest role to date.

As for music, Cosmo Jarvis hasn’t released an album since ‘Think Bigger’ in 2012.

