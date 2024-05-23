Former Train Bass Player Charlie Colin Dies Aged 58 - Noise11.com

Charlie Colin, a founding member and the bass player for Train, has died at age 58 in Brussels.

It is reported that Charlie was housesitting for friends when he slipped and died. His body was not found for five days.

In a statement, the members of Train posted, “When I met Charlie Colin I fell in love with him. He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let’s make a band that’s the only reasonable thing to do. His unique bass playing a beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond. I’ll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own. You’re a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels.”

Charlie Colin as in the band The Apostles with Jimmy Stafford, who would later become the lead guitarist for Train and Rob Hotchkiss, the rhythm guitarist for Train.

After Apostles Hotchkiss moved to San Francisco and met Pat Monahan, Train’s eventual lead singer. He reached out to Stafford and Colin and by 1994 they were officially Train.

While 1998’s debut single ‘Meet Virginia’ was a hit in America (no. 20) it only reached no. 91 in Australia.

The big one came with ‘Drops of Jupiter’ (no 5 in Australia and the USA) in 2001.

Charlie Colin made one more album with Train. He was fired from the band after the release of the third album ‘My Private Nation’ in 2003 because of substance abuse. Hotchkiss also left around that time.

Colin and Hotchkiss continued to work together as Food Pill and released one album ‘Elixir’. Colin later joined Days of the New in 2014. He and Hotchkiss put together the band Painbirds in 2015 and in 2017 formed The Side Deal.

