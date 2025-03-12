 Francis Rossi of Status Quo To Release 17 Tracks From The Vault - Noise11.com
Francis Rossi

Francis Rossi

Francis Rossi of Status Quo To Release 17 Tracks From The Vault

by Paul Cashmere on March 12, 2025

in News

Status Quo co-founder Francis Rossi has dug deep into his personal files and compiled 17 previously unreleased demo recordings for ‘The Way We Were Vol. 1’.

Five of the songs are unreleased and have never been heard outside of a Status Quo studio.

Other songs were finished off for the albums 2002’s ‘Heavy Traffic’, 2005’s ‘The Party Ain’t Over Yet’, 2004’s ‘XS All Areas’, ‘In Search Of The Fourth Chord’ (2007), and Francis’ second solo album of 2010 ‘One Step At A Time’.

Francis Rossi says, “People say you just can’t recreate a demo; it’s a real moment in time often with a relaxed feel that comes across in the song. A chord sequence or an idea can really shine. Collected on this album are demo recordings that I really like, or even that I now think are better than the recorded versions that people know already, and some alternate takes that really work in this format. Every so often, I would hear these versions and just really feel that they deserved to be heard, and I hope that the fans like them as much as I do.”

Tracklisting:
1. Gotta Get Up And Go
2. Pennsylvania Blues Tonight
3. Scary Mary
4. You’ll Come ‘Round
5. Tongue Tied
6. Electric Arena
7. I Don’t Wanna Hurt You Anymore
8. If You Believe
9. Tallulah’s Waiting
10. Money Don’t Matter
11. Faded Memory
12. Another Day
13. Why I’m Walking
14. Load On My Mind
15. Strike Like Lightning
16. Can’t Change The World
17. Life Has Changed

www.francisrossi.com

‘The Way We Were Vol. 1’ will be released on 2 May 2025.

