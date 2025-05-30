Frank Beard Returns To ZZ Top - Noise11.com

Frank Beard is back in ZZ Top after a few months off for health issues.

Frank’s first show back with the band is June 1 in Victoria, British Columbia. Frank was unavailable for the recent Australian shows.

ZZ front man Billy Gibbons commented, “We’re happy that Frank is back with (bassist) Elwood (Francis) and yours truly, BFG. We missed him and are looking forward to turning it up and rocking out with him as has been the case for the last few hundred or so decades. His complete recovery is cause for celebration and that’s just what we intend to do on an open-ended basis. Welcome back, pardner!”

Frank Beard, a man of few words known for his percussive talent and, despite his surname, lack of significant whiskers, commented. “It’s good to be back. See you out there.”

ZZ Top’s North American tour takes the band through to 10 October concluding in Indianapolis.

