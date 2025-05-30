 Frank Beard Returns To ZZ Top - Noise11.com

ZZ Top By Mary Boukouvalas

Frank Beard Returns To ZZ Top

by Paul Cashmere on May 30, 2025

in News

Frank Beard is back in ZZ Top after a few months off for health issues.

Frank’s first show back with the band is June 1 in Victoria, British Columbia. Frank was unavailable for the recent Australian shows.

ZZ front man Billy Gibbons commented, “We’re happy that Frank is back with (bassist) Elwood (Francis) and yours truly, BFG. We missed him and are looking forward to turning it up and rocking out with him as has been the case for the last few hundred or so decades. His complete recovery is cause for celebration and that’s just what we intend to do on an open-ended basis. Welcome back, pardner!”

Frank Beard, a man of few words known for his percussive talent and, despite his surname, lack of significant whiskers, commented. “It’s good to be back. See you out there.”

ZZ Top’s North American tour takes the band through to 10 October concluding in Indianapolis.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Talking Heads More Songs About Buildings and Food
Talking Heads Expands More Songs About Buildings And Food For The Band’s 50th Anniversary

Talking Heads are continuing to mark their 50th anniversary with an expanded edition of ‘More Songs About Buildings and Food’ on the way next.

7 hours ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11. Photo
Rod Stewart and Ron Wood To Perform Together At Glastonbury

News that Rod Stewart and Ron Wood will perform together at Glastonbury this year further intensifies possibilities of a Faces reunion.

1 day ago
Kool and the Gang
Michael Sumler of Kool & The Gang Entourage Killed In Car Crash

Michael Sumler, a member of R&B band Kool & the Gang's entourage, has died. He was 71.

2 days ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor Awarded Polar Prize by King Carl Gustaf of Sweden

Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen have been awarded the 2025 Polar Music Prize by Sweden's King Carl Gustaf.

2 days ago
Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew To Play Remain In Light US Dates After Europe

Talking Heads co-founder Jerry Harrison and King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew will play USA dates for the ‘Remain In Light’ tour after completing their current USA and European tour.

2 days ago
Rick Derringer biography pic from his website
Guitarist Producer Rick Derringer Dies at Age 77

American guitarist and producer Rick Derringer has died at the age of 77.

2 days ago
Russell Morris
Russell Morris Sets About Planning His Final Tour Setlist

Russell Morris will is just two months away from his Farewell Tour kicking off in Bendigo and the job of curating the setlist has begun.

3 days ago