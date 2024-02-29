Fred Again Announce Arena Dates Starting Next Week - Noise11.com

Grammy nominated Best New Artist of 2024 Fred Again has announced three Sydney and three Melbourne Arena shows and they start next week.
Fred Again (UK DJ Fred Gibson) won Grammy Awards for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Rumble”
Fred co-wrote ‘Shotgun’ for George Ezra, ‘Solo’ by Clean Bandit znd 12 of the 15 tracks on Ed Sheeran’s ‘’No 6 Collaboration Project’.
FRED AGAIN.. – AUSTRALIA 2024
Mon 4 March – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Tue 5 March – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Wed 6 March – Rod Laver Arena Melbourne
Tue 12 March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Wed 13 March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Thu 14 March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
and..
Sat 9 March – Pop Up – Location TBC, Gold Coast
