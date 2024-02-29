 Fred Again Announce Arena Dates Starting Next Week - Noise11.com
Fred Again

Fred Again

Fred Again Announce Arena Dates Starting Next Week

by Paul Cashmere on February 29, 2024

in News

Grammy nominated Best New Artist of 2024 Fred Again has announced three Sydney and three Melbourne Arena shows and they start next week.

Fred Again (UK DJ Fred Gibson) won Grammy Awards for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Rumble”

Fred co-wrote ‘Shotgun’ for George Ezra, ‘Solo’ by Clean Bandit znd 12 of the 15 tracks on Ed Sheeran’s ‘’No 6 Collaboration Project’.

FRED AGAIN.. – AUSTRALIA 2024

Mon 4 March – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Tue 5 March – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Wed 6 March – Rod Laver Arena Melbourne

Tue 12 March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Wed 13 March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Thu 14 March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

and..

Sat 9 March – Pop Up – Location TBC, Gold Coast

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex Announce 2025 Australian Tour

Cigarettes After Sex will play Australian dates on March 2025.

14 mins ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Sued For Theft Of Donna Summer Song

Kanye West is being sued after being accused of "blatant theft" of Donna Summer's song, I Feel Love.

1 day ago
Ariana Grande, music news, noise11.com
Ariana Grande Confirms Leaked Tracks Are From Next Album

Ariana Grande has confirmed that new versions of her leaked tracks will appear on her new album.

1 day ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Responds To Allegations Against Her Father Scott In Sydney

A photographer claimed Scott Swift attacked him in Sydney, Australia.

1 day ago
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty Blasts Australian Country Festival For Dumping Him

Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty has blasted Country Fest Queensland for dumping him from the line-up and calling it “unforeseen circumstances”.

1 day ago
Palaye Royale
Palaye Royale To Perform Charity Gig In Los Angeles

Las Vegas band Palaye Royale will perform a charity concert in Los Angeles this weekend to support their mothers courageous battle against stage four brain and lung cancer.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift And The 14 Surprise Songs She Performed in Australia

Taylor Swift ‘The Eras Tour’ featured two songs in ever show unique to that show. The songs changed every night of the seven Australia shows and were not repeated.

2 days ago