French Band Joe La Truite Join Up With Australian Manager Darrel Baird For 2025 Album - Noise11.com

Australian manager Darrell Baird’s Blue Tongue Management has signed French act Joe Ta Truite for a new album in 2025.

Joe La Truite released the album ‘Trapped In The Cosmos’ in 2020. From that came ‘Cartoon Filter’.

New music isn’t far away.

Blue Tongue Management’s director Darrel Baird says. “Signing Joe La Truite happened immediately after I heard the bands 13 new and un-released songs late September 2024. They have stepped up big time from their previous works. I went to France late ’22 to chill out for four months after the pandemic and catch up with the guys from Harmonic Generator whom I managed years ago and whom had become family. The youngest of the HG band, Charles Roussel who plays bass and sings in Joe La Truite, invited me to a concert featuring his new band performing at the prestigious 6MIC music venue in Aix En Province”.

Singer Julien Liphard says, “Our band name ‘Joe La Truite’ is no more than a pretext to our song-writing that allows us total freedom in the direction and the mood of each song. Each track we write is diversified and reminiscent of some of the great progressive metal bands we love. Yet we have managed to maintain a stylistically unique sound in our up-coming album.”

“The bands live show slapped me in the face and I found myself head banging like a teenager. And that just doesn’t happen anymore,” Darrel added.

Joe La Truite completed 13 tracks for the new album in mid 2024Darrel says “From the opening track it was obvious to me the guys had produced an epic sound. And the album progresses well. Not a standard record. More like a musical journey and It is hard to turn it off. The bands previous releases did not prepare me for these new songs and the sheer drive this new music delivers. I jumped right in and started working on the bands presentation and contacting potential music business partners in the UK, Europe and Asia. And we have some pretty good discussions ongoing. We are ready to go alone for the release, but the people we are talking to are all very successful at what they do. So we are keen to work with businesses like that. Either way, Joe La Truite have some healthy announcements in to 2025 coming”.

