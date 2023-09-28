 Frog At Songland Wants To Release v. Spy .v Spy Live If Enough Fans Want It - Noise11.com
v Spy v Spy Live At The Prince of Wales

Frog At Songland Wants To Release v. Spy .v Spy Live If Enough Fans Want It

by Paul Cashmere on September 28, 2023

Fans of Australian 80s pub band v. Spy v. Spy could become owners of a limited edition live CD of ‘Live At The Prince of Wales 1984’, released digitally by ARCA in 2021, if enough fans are interested.

Australian Road Crew Association (ARCA) released the album to streaming services but the recording has never been a physical release. Frog drove the physical release of the Midnight Oil ARCA album ‘Live at the Old Lion Adelaide 1982’ and the recent Red Continent EP from Rob Hirst, Jim Moginie and Hamish Stuart.

All that is needed to get a physical v.Spy v.Spy over the line for release is the commitment to purchase from a few hundred fans.

Frog posted at the Songland Records socials:

v. SPY v. Spy So, after the cracking success with the Oils “Old Lion” and the “Red Continent” project, I’m contemplating the CD release of the Spys ” Live at the Prince of Wales 1984″.

For me to make this happen I need your confirmed response, please. Here are the initial directions…

By confirmed, it means I can lock you in to complete the purchase if I can make the project happen-this will be determined simply by the amount of orders I receive.

1. It would probably be around $25 (Australian).

2. It would ONLY be on CD, NOT vinyl.

3. Yes, we would send around the world, and while postage is generally around the same price as the CD, we are open to group purchases to save you money-as we’ve done with the previous projects.

4. Yes, I know you would all like to see their back catalogue released-I would too, but at this time I’m only able to work on this specific release-which like the Old Lion, is ultimately done to help the Australian roadies via ARCA.

5. The Spys had a huge following in Brazil-is there a central person/fan club to reach that specific market? Any help here would be greatly appreciated and might make the difference in me making the project happen.

6. Please pass this message around to any of your friends that are/were fans-this will be a ONE-OFF pressing so I need to ensure we reach everyone…..

7.Now….this is the really, REALLY hard part. (Sarcasm intended) I need to keep everyone’s request on file-that is done via email-NOT ON FACEBBOOK . So, please, PLEASE, if you’d like to register your interest, please EMAIL me via songlan[email protected] with your quantity if it’s more than 1.
Over to you…cheers, Frog, Songland.

Here is the track listing:
Let Myself Down
Slow F*ck
Good For Business
or The Better
C.E.S Limbo
Mugshot
Sofa
Pockets Of Pride
Out And Dreaming
Way Of The World
Where Are We Going?
One Of A Kind
Injustice
Danger Man

Spy vs Spy (v. Spy v. Spy) released five albums between 1986 and 1993. Singer Michael Weiley passed away on 29 September 2018.

Contact Frog at Songland https://songland.com.au/contact-us/

