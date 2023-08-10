Rob Hirst, Jim Moginie and Hamish Stuart To Release Red Continent - Noise11.com

‘Red Continent’, a four track EP of new music from Rob Hirst and Jim Moginie from Midnight Oil, with drummer Hamish Stuart, will be released on 8 September, 2023.

The sessions for ‘Red Continent’ in 2022 after the end of the Midnight Oil tour. Rob Hirst started writing songs and recruited Jim Moginie to produce and play guitar on the new tracks. Australian jazz drummer Hamish Stuart (not the Average White Band Hamish Stuart) joined for the trio to play live in the studio.

Midnight Oil producer mixed the tracks and added bass. Jack Howard of Hunters & Collectors added brass and William Crighton some vocals.

There’s an aching paean to his father (“Little Bits Of Wire”), a celebration of the elders who fought what became known as the Mabo case (“No Longer Shadows”) and a song of solidarity for the writers who tell our stories (“The Strongest Memory”).

The title track ‘Red Continent’ continues the message from 40 years ago in ‘Power & The Passion’. It’s a song about the ongoing climate crisis.

Pre-orders for ‘Red Continent’ are now being taken at Songland Records.

RED CONTINENT EP

RED CONTINENT

NO LONGER SHADOWS

LITTLE BITS OF WIRE

THE STRONGEST MEMORY

Recorded by Jim Moginie at Oceanic Studios, Brookvale, Sydney, 2022/23

Produced by Jim Moginie

Songs by Rob Hirst (Sony Music Publishing)

Mixed by Warne Livesey

Rob: vocals/acoustic guitars/percussion

Jim: vocals/bass/guitars/piano/synth/mellotron/steel

Hamish: drums/vocals

Warne Livesey: bass/synth (Red Continent)

Jack Howard: brass (Little Bits of Wire)

William Crighton: additional vocals (Red Continent)

