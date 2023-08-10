 Rob Hirst, Jim Moginie and Hamish Stuart To Release Red Continent - Noise11.com
Red Continent Rob Hirst Jim Moginie Hamish Stuart

Red Continent Rob Hirst Jim Moginie Hamish Stuart

Rob Hirst, Jim Moginie and Hamish Stuart To Release Red Continent

by Paul Cashmere on August 10, 2023

in News

‘Red Continent’, a four track EP of new music from Rob Hirst and Jim Moginie from Midnight Oil, with drummer Hamish Stuart, will be released on 8 September, 2023.

The sessions for ‘Red Continent’ in 2022 after the end of the Midnight Oil tour. Rob Hirst started writing songs and recruited Jim Moginie to produce and play guitar on the new tracks. Australian jazz drummer Hamish Stuart (not the Average White Band Hamish Stuart) joined for the trio to play live in the studio.

Midnight Oil producer mixed the tracks and added bass. Jack Howard of Hunters & Collectors added brass and William Crighton some vocals.

There’s an aching paean to his father (“Little Bits Of Wire”), a celebration of the elders who fought what became known as the Mabo case (“No Longer Shadows”) and a song of solidarity for the writers who tell our stories (“The Strongest Memory”).
The title track ‘Red Continent’ continues the message from 40 years ago in ‘Power & The Passion’. It’s a song about the ongoing climate crisis.

Pre-orders for ‘Red Continent’ are now being taken at Songland Records.

RED CONTINENT EP

RED CONTINENT
NO LONGER SHADOWS
LITTLE BITS OF WIRE
THE STRONGEST MEMORY

Recorded by Jim Moginie at Oceanic Studios, Brookvale, Sydney, 2022/23
Produced by Jim Moginie
Songs by Rob Hirst (Sony Music Publishing)
Mixed by Warne Livesey

Rob: vocals/acoustic guitars/percussion
Jim: vocals/bass/guitars/piano/synth/mellotron/steel
Hamish: drums/vocals
Warne Livesey: bass/synth (Red Continent)

Jack Howard: brass (Little Bits of Wire)
William Crighton: additional vocals (Red Continent)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lizzo
Made In America Festival Starring Lizzo Cancelled

Made In America, a music festival for Philadelphia starring Lizzo and featuring SZA, Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, Miguel, Latto, Coi Leray, Doechii, Metro Boomin and Mase and Cam’ron has been cancelled.

24 hours ago
Amy Shark
Amy Shark Cancels US Tour For Urgent Surgery

Amy Shark has had to cancel her upcoming American tour due to urgent surgery.

1 day ago
Avatar
Avatar Add Teramaze, Our Last Enemy and Krave To Australian Shows

Sweden’s Avatar have announced the support acts for their upcoming Australian shows with Teramaze opening in Melbourne, Out Last Enemy in Sydney and Krave in Brisbane.

1 day ago
Paloma Faith, Noise11.com music news
Paloma Faith and Husband Split

Paloma Faith has confirmed her split from her husband Leyman Lahcine.

3 days ago
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
The 1975 Threatened With Legal Action Over Cancelled Malaysian Show

The 1975 have been threatened with legal action over the cancellation of a Malaysian festival.

3 days ago
DMA'S Photo by Kalpesh Lathigra
DMA’s Have Added A Whole Lot of Guests To Their Line-up

DMA’s have announced a whole lot of special guests for their Australian tour and it’s a long list.

3 days ago
Crosses †††
††† Crosses Premiere ‘Invisible Hand’

††† Crosses, the band featuring Chino Moreno (Deftones) and producer and Far member Shaun Lopez, have a new song ‘Invisible’.

5 days ago