From Ashes To New Announce First Australian Headline Tour For October 2026 - Noise11 Music News

After making their Australian debut at Good Things Festival in 2024, Pennsylvania rock band From Ashes To New will return in October 2026 for their first headline tour, with Melbourne heavy outfit Banks Arcade joining all dates as special guests.

by Paul Cashmere

From Ashes To New have confirmed their first Australian headline tour, with the American rock band set to perform four east coast and Adelaide shows this October. Presented by Destroy All Lines, the tour follows the group’s Australian debut at Good Things Festival in 2024 and includes performances in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane, with Banks Arcade opening each show.

The headline run marks the next stage in the band’s Australian touring history after festival appearances and intimate club shows introduced them to local audiences two years ago. Since forming in Pennsylvania in 2013, From Ashes To New have steadily built an international following through a blend of hard rock, alternative metal, hip hop and electronic influences. Their latest visit coincides with the release cycle for their fifth studio album, Reflections, which expanded the band’s musical direction while also producing its first Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart topper.

Reflections, released earlier this year, follows Blackout (2023), Panic (2020), The Future (2018) and the band’s debut album Day One (2016). Among its standout tracks is Drag Me, which became From Ashes To New’s first Number One single on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The album represents another chapter in the band’s evolution, moving beyond the radio rock sound that first established them and embracing a heavier alternative metal approach.

Founded by Matt Brandyberry, who remains the only constant member since the band’s formation, From Ashes To New has undergone several lineup changes during its career. Vocalist Danny Case joined in 2017 following a public audition process, while former Trivium drummer Mat Madiro also became a permanent member that year. The current lineup also features guitarist Lance Dowdle and guitarist Jimmy Bennett.

Across five studio albums, the band has accumulated a series of successful rock singles including Through It All, Crazy, Panic, Nightmare, Until We Break, Hate Me Too and Armageddon. Their catalogue has helped establish them as one of the more prominent acts to emerge from the modern American rock scene, leading to tours alongside artists including Shinedown, Motionless In White, Bad Wolves, Asking Alexandria and Ice Nine Kills.

Australian audiences first saw the band in late 2024 when they appeared on the Good Things Festival lineup before playing smaller headline shows in Melbourne and Sydney. Those performances introduced local fans to the band’s live reputation after more than a decade of international touring.

Joining the tour are Banks Arcade, the New Zealand founded, Melbourne based heavy music outfit whose sound combines modern metal with electronic music and hip hop influences. The group has continued to develop its profile through recent singles DON’T MISS, ROCKSTAR and SEVERANCE, while building an audience through headline performances across Australia and New Zealand and support slots with acts including Northlane, Thornhill and The Plot In You.

The announcement adds another international rock tour to Australia’s busy October concert calendar, reflecting the continuing demand for mid-sized headline tours from overseas alternative and metal acts following their appearances at major festivals.

Early bird pre-sale tickets become available from 9.00am local time on Friday 24 July, ahead of the general public on sale beginning at 11.00am local time on Tuesday 28 July through Destroy All Lines.

Tour Dates

Friday 9 October, Sydney, Factory Theatre

Sunday 11 October, Melbourne, 170 Russell

Tuesday 13 October, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Thursday 15 October, Brisbane, The Triffid

Ticket Details

Early bird pre-sale: Friday 24 July, 9.00am local time

General public on sale: Tuesday 28 July, 11.00am local time

Tickets: destroyalllines.com

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