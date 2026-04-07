The Plot In You Announce The Volume Series Collection And Release New Song You Get One - Noise11 Music News

The Plot In You will release The Volume Series through Fearless Records on July 10, bringing together the band’s four recent EP instalments into one complete collection as the Ohio group unveil the new single You Get One.

by Paul Cashmere

The Plot In You have confirmed the release of The Volume Series, a full-length compilation uniting the band’s recent run of EP releases into one consolidated collection. The album will arrive on July 10 via Fearless Records, accompanied by the newly released single You Get One and its official video.

The announcement marks the next stage in a carefully structured rollout that has unfolded across multiple releases over the past several years. With more than 360 million global streams accumulated across their catalogue, The Plot In You are positioning The Volume Series as a definitive document of the band’s latest creative phase, bringing together material originally introduced in separate instalments and presenting it as a cohesive body of work.

At the centre of the announcement is the new track You Get One, the first release tied to the final instalment of the project. Frontman Landon Tewers described the song as a reflection on contemporary culture. “A meditation on current society,” Tewers said. “Up is down, down is up. Nothing is what it seems. We often forget what it means to be human.”

Musically, You Get One continues the band’s evolving hybrid of heavy guitars, electronic textures and layered vocal production. The track opens with glitch-inspired electronics before building into a driving rhythm section, with Tewers shifting between digitally manipulated vocals and aggressive screams. The sonic approach reflects the band’s long-standing interest in blending metalcore foundations with industrial and alternative elements.

The Volume Series compiles twelve tracks drawn from the band’s recent EP cycle, a sequence that began with the single Divide and gradually expanded through successive releases including Left Behind, Forgotten and later songs such as Closure and Don’t Look Away. Each instalment built upon the last, allowing the band to experiment with sound and structure while maintaining a continuous narrative thread.

That approach mirrors a broader industry trend where artists release music incrementally before later presenting it as a full-length project. In the streaming era, staggered releases allow bands to maintain audience engagement over extended periods rather than concentrating attention around a single album launch.

For The Plot In You, the strategy has also served as a way to document a transitional era in the band’s history. The Ohio group, formed in 2010 in Hancock County, originally emerged from the metalcore underground before gradually widening their musical palette. Initially conceived as a side project by vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Landon Tewers during his time in the band Before Their Eyes, the project quickly evolved into a full-time pursuit.

After releasing the early EP Wife Beater in 2010, the band issued their debut album First Born in 2011 through Rise Records. Their follow-up, Could You Watch Your Children Burn, arrived in 2013 and pushed the band further into aggressive territory while exploring darker lyrical themes.

Subsequent albums expanded the sonic range. Happiness In Self Destruction in 2015 broadened the band’s melodic scope, while 2018’s Dispose incorporated more experimental production, electronics and alternative rock influences. By the time of the 2021 album Swan Song, The Plot In You had fully embraced a fluid approach that moved between heavy breakdowns, atmospheric passages and introspective songwriting.

The current lineup features Tewers alongside guitarist Josh Childress, bassist Ethan Yoder and drummer Michael Cooper. Over the years the group has toured extensively across North America, Europe and Australia, steadily building an international audience within the alternative and heavy music communities.

The EP cycle that now forms The Volume Series represents a return to heavier textures while maintaining the melodic and electronic influences developed over the previous decade. Tracks such as Closure, Pretend and Silence illustrate the band’s continued interest in emotional storytelling combined with dense, modern production.

The Volume Series captures a moment when The Plot In You shifted from a sequence of experimental EP releases to a unified album-length statement. The addition of You Get One provides the final piece of that puzzle.

The Volume Series Tracklisting

Divide

Left Behind

Forgotten

Closure

Don’t Look Away

All That I Can Give

Been Here Before

Pretend

Spare Me

Silence

You Get One

Carved

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