Fun Lovin’ Criminals Kick Off Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Fun Lovin’ Criminals are now two shows down on the Australian tour after commencing in Wollongong on Wednesday and then playing Sydney last night before hitting Brisbane tonight.

Fun Lovin’ Criminals have been touring the world for the 25th anniversary of the ‘100% Columbian’ album and play most of it. Just one track ‘Sugar’ is off the setlist. Fun founder Fast tells Noise11, “ “We don’t want to commit to playing the whole album in its entirety. We did it in November/December and 90% of it really works well. We are definitely going to play the majority of that album. We only have so much time to play and so many other songs we want to play that are really party starters. There are only two songs on the album we aren’t fans of playing for many, many reasons.”

Watch the Noise11 interview with fast from Fun Lovin‘ Criminals:

Setlist: Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Wellington New Zealand 9 February

The Fun Lovin’ Criminal (from Come Find Yourself, 1996)

King of New York (from Come Find Yourself, 1996)

Passive/Aggressive (from Come Find Yourself, 1996)

Smoke ‘Em (from Come Find Yourself, 1996)

Bombin’ the L (from Come Find Yourself, 1996)

Up on the Hill (from 100% Columbian, 1998)

Love Unlimited (from 100% Columbian, 1998)

The View Belongs to Everyone (from 100% Columbian, 1998)

Korean Bodega (from 100% Columbian, 1998)

Back on the Block (from 100% Columbian, 1998)

10th Street (from 100% Columbian, 1998)

Southside (from 100% Columbian, 1998)

All for Self (from 100% Columbian, 1998)

All My Time Is Gone (from 100% Columbian, 1998)

Mini Bar Blues (from 100% Columbian, 1998)

Big Night Out (from 100% Columbian, 1998)

We, the Three (from Classic Fantastic, 2010)

Loco (from Loco, 2001)

Run Daddy Run (from Loco, 2001)

Friday Night (from Welcome To Poppy’s, 2003)

Scooby Snacks (from Come Find Yourself, 1996)

Bear Hug (from Come Find Yourself, 1996)

REMAINING TOUR DATES – FEBRUARY 2024

Brisbane Fri 16 Triffid, Newstead, Qld

Gold Coast Sat 17 Miami Marketta, 23 Hillcrest Parade, Miami

Canberra Wed 21 Kambri, ANU, Acton

Melbourne Thur 22 Northcote Theatre, Northcote, Melbourne

Adelaide Fri 23 Unibar University of Adelaide,

Perth Sat 24 Fremantle Social Club, Fremantle

Tickets : www.theprestigepresents.com.au/flc

