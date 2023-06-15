 G Flip To Head Out On The Drummer Tour - Noise11.com
G Flip

G Flip

G Flip To Head Out On The Drummer Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 15, 2023

in News

G Flip will head around Australia on her Drummer tour of 2023.

The Drummer tour will start in Brisbane on 18 August before a 25-date run in North America including New York, Boston, Chicago and more, before wrapping in San Francisco in late October. G also just-wrapped a string of stellar Pride Month performances across North America.

G FLIP
With special guests Hope D (Brisbane, Cairns, Perth), Jacoténe (Adelaide, Torquay, Melbourne) and Charley (Sydney/Newcastle)

AUSTRALIA
AUGUST/SEPTEMBER 2023

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via www.frontiertouring.com/gflip
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 19 June (1pm local time)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Tuesday 20 June (2pm local time)

Friday 18 August
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 19 August
Tanks Art Centre | Cairns, QLD

Friday 25 August
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Saturday 26 August
Astor Theatre Perth | Perth, WA

Thursday 31 August
Torquay Hotel | Torquay, VIC

Saturday 2 September
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 8 September
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 9 September
Bar on the Hill | Newcastle, NSW

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Andy White
Andy White Premieres ‘Take Me Back Home’ Video From His Recent Merri Creek Tavern Gig

Andy White has two new music projects running concurrently. ‘AT’ is the 2023 album with Tim Finn. ‘This garden is only temporary’ is his 2022 album.

4 hours ago
Julia Jacklin photo by Derek Henderson
Julia Jacklin Covers Rowland S Howard

Julia Jacklin has recorded a cover of Rowland S. Howard’s classic ‘Shivers’.

1 day ago
Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Johnson Treats Sam Fender Fans To Some Real Music

Fans of UK pop singer Sam Fender were treated to some unexpected reality when Brian Johnson popped up with Fender to perform a couple of AC/DC classic.

2 days ago
Andy White and Tim Finn
Tim Finn and Andy White Premiere ‘Three Sheep Grazing’ Video

Tim Finn and Andy White have a new video for the ‘AT’ album track ‘Three Sheep Grazing’.

3 days ago
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim Leaves Stage Half Way Through Melbourne Concert

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim left the stage halfway through the group's concert due to a medical condition on Sunday.

4 days ago
The Soul Movers
The Soul Movers Get Up To Some Monkey Business

The Soul Movers will have a new album ‘Dumb Luck’ in September and have given us a preview with ‘Monkey’.

6 days ago
Ross Wilson Facebook
Ross Wilson Releases First New Music Since 2010

Ross Wilson has four new and original songs modernising his catalogue with new music for the first time since 2010.

6 days ago