G Flip To Head Out On The Drummer Tour - Noise11.com

G Flip will head around Australia on her Drummer tour of 2023.

The Drummer tour will start in Brisbane on 18 August before a 25-date run in North America including New York, Boston, Chicago and more, before wrapping in San Francisco in late October. G also just-wrapped a string of stellar Pride Month performances across North America.

G FLIP

With special guests Hope D (Brisbane, Cairns, Perth), Jacoténe (Adelaide, Torquay, Melbourne) and Charley (Sydney/Newcastle)

AUSTRALIA

AUGUST/SEPTEMBER 2023

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via www.frontiertouring.com/gflip

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 19 June (1pm local time)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Tuesday 20 June (2pm local time)

Friday 18 August

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 19 August

Tanks Art Centre | Cairns, QLD

Friday 25 August

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Saturday 26 August

Astor Theatre Perth | Perth, WA

Thursday 31 August

Torquay Hotel | Torquay, VIC

Saturday 2 September

Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 8 September

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 9 September

Bar on the Hill | Newcastle, NSW

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

