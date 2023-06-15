G Flip To Head Out On The Drummer Tour - Noise11.com

G Flip will head around Australia on her Drummer tour of 2023.
The Drummer tour will start in Brisbane on 18 August before a 25-date run in North America including New York, Boston, Chicago and more, before wrapping in San Francisco in late October. G also just-wrapped a string of stellar Pride Month performances across North America.
G FLIP
With special guests Hope D (Brisbane, Cairns, Perth), Jacoténe (Adelaide, Torquay, Melbourne) and Charley (Sydney/Newcastle)
AUSTRALIA
AUGUST/SEPTEMBER 2023
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via www.frontiertouring.com/gflip
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 19 June (1pm local time)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Tuesday 20 June (2pm local time)
Friday 18 August
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 19 August
Tanks Art Centre | Cairns, QLD
Friday 25 August
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA
Saturday 26 August
Astor Theatre Perth | Perth, WA
Thursday 31 August
Torquay Hotel | Torquay, VIC
Saturday 2 September
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC
Friday 8 September
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 9 September
Bar on the Hill | Newcastle, NSW
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.
