GANGgajang’s Robbie James Premieres Solo Jazz Album ’24 Hours A Night’ - Noise11.com

GANGgajang guitarist Robbie James has a new album ’24 Hours A Night’ and the first track ‘Dreamed The Same As Me’ out for you now.

Jazz is something new for Robbie who has also played on Wendy Matthews’ album and toured with Yothu Yindi.

Robbie has also previously released a classic work String Quintet No.4, The Marree Sisters.

Robbie James joined GANGgajang in 1985 and played on all four albums, co-producing and contributing to the songwriting of 2002’s ‘Oceans and Deserts’.

GANGajang and Yothu Yindi toured Brazil together and that led to a stint in Yothu Ynidi’s touring band for Robbie.

Robbie’s string quintet arrangement of GANGgajang’s iconic Sounds of Then (This Is Australia) was performed at the London Paralympics in 2012, and he has twice been commissioned by the City of Perth to compose extended semi-classical arrangements of his own song Nomadsland and Yothu Yindi’s Treaty for their Australia Day Sky Shows.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

