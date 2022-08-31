 GANGgajang’s Robbie James Premieres Solo Jazz Album ’24 Hours A Night’ - Noise11.com
Robbie James

Robbie James

GANGgajang’s Robbie James Premieres Solo Jazz Album ’24 Hours A Night’

by Paul Cashmere on August 31, 2022

in News

GANGgajang guitarist Robbie James has a new album ’24 Hours A Night’ and the first track ‘Dreamed The Same As Me’ out for you now.

Jazz is something new for Robbie who has also played on Wendy Matthews’ album and toured with Yothu Yindi.

Robbie has also previously released a classic work String Quintet No.4, The Marree Sisters.

Robbie James joined GANGgajang in 1985 and played on all four albums, co-producing and contributing to the songwriting of 2002’s ‘Oceans and Deserts’.

GANGajang and Yothu Yindi toured Brazil together and that led to a stint in Yothu Ynidi’s touring band for Robbie.

Robbie’s string quintet arrangement of GANGgajang’s iconic Sounds of Then (This Is Australia) was performed at the London Paralympics in 2012, and he has twice been commissioned by the City of Perth to compose extended semi-classical arrangements of his own song Nomadsland and Yothu Yindi’s Treaty for their Australia Day Sky Shows.

