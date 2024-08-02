 Garbage Cancel All Shows For Remainder of 2024 - Noise11.com
Garbage photo by Joseph Cultice

Garbage photo by Joseph Cultice

Garbage Cancel All Shows For Remainder of 2024

by Music-News.com on August 3, 2024

in News

Garbage have been forced to cancel the rest of their live dates this year – as frontwoman Shirley Manson undergoes surgery for an undisclosed injury.

Shirley is “crushed” to have to pull out of a series of major gigs but must undergo surgery and rehabilitation.

In a social media statement, the band said: “It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of all our remaining dates for the rest of the year due to an injury that [frontwoman] Shirley [Manson] sustained on our recent tour in Europe that will require surgery and “No one is more crushed about this than I am. You know I would push through if I could

“This is not a decision that we have taken lightly, and we apologise to our amazing fans and supportive promoters.

“We look forward to playing for you all again in 2025.”

In the caption, Shirley wrote: “No one is more crushed about this than I am. You know I would push through if I could.”

Manson previously underwent hip replacement surgery after suffering another nasty injury on tour in 2016.

Meanwhile, Garbage have a follow-up to 2021 record ‘No Gods No Masters’ in the pipeline, and Shirley teased in April to NME: “We are in the studio as we speak, actually. It’s supposed to be done by the end of May, and we’re on target. It’s amazing; we are the little engine that could but nobody ever thought would.

“No one ever bet on us. We are the classic underdog in a way. Our public success was a long, long time ago – and since then we’ve operated from an underdog status. It feels like we’re really earned our spot on the team, which brings with it a way to enjoy that I didn’t when I was young.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bryan Adams at AFL Grand Final media call on Thursday 1 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bryan Adams Starts His Own Record Label

Bryan Adams has launched his own record label.

9 hours ago
Alanis Morissette, Noise11, Photo
Alanis Morissette – The Noise11 Archive Interview Series (1998)

Continuing the Noise11 interview archive series, the Alanis Morissette interview from 1998.

3 days ago
Green Day, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena, Live Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day Kick Off The Saviors Tour In Washington DC

Green Day have kicked of The Saviors Tour for 2024 with complete performances of the 1994 ‘Dookie’ album and the 2004 album ‘American Idiot’.

3 days ago
Usher Rendevous In Paris image from Trafalgar Releasing
Usher Rendezvous In Paris To Screen In 2000 Cinemas Worldwide In September

Usher: Rendezvous In Paris, a new concert movie by Usher, will screen around the world including Australia in over 2000 cinemas in September.

3 days ago
Kasey Chambers Just Don't Be A Dickhead
Kasey Chambers has A New Book Called ‘Just Don’t Be A D**khead’

Kasey Chambers has gathered up all of her 48 years of wisdom and put it all together for her next book ‘Just Don’t Be A D**khead’.

3 days ago
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz – The Noise11 Archive Interview Series (1994)

Continuing with the Noise11 archive series, going back to 1994 and the Lenny Kravitz interview.

3 days ago
The Hard Ons
The Hard Ons Have A 40th Anniversary On The Way

The Hard Ons will hit the road again for the 40th anniversary show in October and there is a new song as well.

3 days ago