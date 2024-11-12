 Garfunkel and Garfunkel Recorded Time After Time In The Same Studio As Cyndi Lauper - Noise11.com
Garfunkel and Garfunkel Recorded Time After Time In The Same Studio As Cyndi Lauper

by Paul Cashmere on November 12, 2024

Art Garfunkel and Art Garfunkel Jr discovered they were in the same studio Cyndi Lauper recorded ‘Time After Time’ in when they were about to start recording their version of the Cyndi classic.

Art Garfunkel Jr tells Noise11, “Time After Time is such a classic tune that we agreed to it. Then we got in the studio, Power Station all ready to start recording, as we do. Put the cans (headphones) on and the engineer shouted from across the room ‘hey guys did you know Cyndi Lauper recorded this song in that very position you are standing in in the studio back in the 80s. We thought that was such a cool coincidence. That was absolutely not planned. It was a total coincide. We didn’t plan it that way.”.

Art and Art Jr have released their first Garfunkel and Garfunkel album ‘Father & Son’ together. Cyndi’s song was one of the first singles off the album. It was Art Jr’s choice.

“Time After Time is a song I adore. I am the 80s music fan. I love A Flock of Seagulls, OMD, Ultravox, all those groups from the 80s and of course Cyndi Lauper. I said ‘dad, I know you are more 50s, 60s, 40s, great American songbook but lets have some of those 80s songs on there”.

